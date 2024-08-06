Naby Keita #8 of Team Guinea shows appreciation to the fans following the Men's group A match between United States and Guinea during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 30, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Naby Keita faces an uncertain future at Werder Bremen.

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita faces an uncertain future at Werder Bremen after holding crunch talks.

Keita departed Anfield last summer after a frustrating five years at the club. Becoming the Reds’ £52 million record signing from RB Leipzig in 2017, the Guinea international was part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad that won six major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. But Keita was plagued with injuries throughout his time on Merseyside and left upon the expiry of his contract. In total, he made 129 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

Keita made a move to Werder Bremen on a free transfer 12 months ago but again endured injury problems and played only five times. He was then suspended towards the end of last season and hit with a ‘substantial fine’ for choosing not to travel to a game against Bayer Leverkusen.

Keita represented Guinea at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer and has now reported back to the German outfit. But it remains to be seen as to whether he will be given a fresh start.

Bremen head of professional football Peter Niemeyer told BILD: "Naby is back in Bremen. The sports medical examinations will be carried out on Monday and Tuesday. After that, we will sit down together to clarify how we will continue to support Naby and how he will train. We want to talk to each other in person, which has not been possible so far."

It is suggested by BILD that head coach Ole Werner is sceptical about Keita being reintroduced to the Bremen squad after he ‘fundamentally violated the team spirit’. The 29-year-old has two years remaining on his contract but it is claimed his deal could be terminated.