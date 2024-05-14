Nuri Sahin. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The midfielder spent just six months on loan at Liverpool and has now moved into coaching.

A former Liverpool midfielder has been linked with replacing Arne Slot as Feyenoord boss.

Slot is poised to take over in the Anfield reins at the end of the season when Jurgen Klopp departs. The Dutchman's announcement has still to be given and he remains relaxed about the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slot has been a huge success during his three years in the Feyenoord driving seat. He led the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title last season, along with the KNVB Cup this term. They have also finished runners-up in the table to PSV Eindhoven.

Replacing Klopp will be no mean feat given what he has achieved at Liverpool. And filling the void of Slot at Feyenoord will be another significant challenge. Slot's assistant Sipke Hulshoff will not step up to the top job as he's also set to make the move to Liverpool so an external candidate is required.

Yet one name in the frame per vi.nl is Sahin. The ex-Turkey international spent the first half of the 2012-13 season on loan at Liverpool from Real Madrid but struggled, making only 12 appearances. He would then return to Borussia Dortmund where he was re-signed by Jurgen Klopp, having helped the club win the Bundesliga title in 2011 prior to a move to Real.

After hanging up his boots, Sahin took charge of Turkish side Antalyaspor where he spent two years in charge. But in December, the 25-year-old opted to rejoin Dortmund as assistant manager to Edin Terzić. They have subsequently guided Die Schwarzgelben to this season’s Champions League final where they will face Real at Wembley.