Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Liverpool player is looking for a way out of his current club as he tries to get his career back on track

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool player Arthur Melo is reportedly set to be moved on by Juventus this window as the Serie A club look to reduce their wage bill. The 28-year-old former Barcelona player joined the Reds in the 2022 summer transfer window.

A Juventus statement confirmed that Liverpool had paid a €4.5million loan fee while the deal contained a €37.5million option to buy at the end of the season. That was not activated, however, as Melo made just one appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side. He played the last 13 minutes as the Reds lost 4-1 to Napoli in the Champions League in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his departure from Anfield, Melo said: "As my contract with Liverpool comes to an end, I would like to thank everyone (coaches, players and staff) for all their support over the last season. I want you to know that I will have an eternal gratitude to the club. The fans are undoubtedly one of the most incredible around the world. The emotion of a game at Anfield is really impressive. Finally, I would like to thank the entire community of Liverpool and the region for welcoming my family over the last few months. I will always have beautiful memories of the days I lived here. Good luck for the future!"

Juventus return and Fiorentina loan

After returning to Italy, the midfielder soon found himself a new club as he joined Fiorentina on loan for the season. His career looked to be back on track as he made 48 appearances for the Italian club, scoring twice and providing two assists. He started in the UEFA Europa Conference League final as Fiorentina fell at the final hurdle for a second-straight year with a 1-0 loss to Olympiacos. The year previous the Serie A side were beaten by West Ham United in the final.

However, despite an encouraging spell with the club, Fiorentina opted against signing him permanently at the end of his loan. They did reportedly have a €20million option to buy the player but his wages made the deal too expensive as Juventus were said to be covering some of his salary during the loan spell - something they would obviously not be willing to do if a permanent exit was agreed.

Melo linked with Real Betis

Melo did not get a move away from Juve in the summer and, according to AS in Spain, he has been looking for a way out of the club this month with the Turin side keen to get him off their wage bill. The report adds that La Liga side Real Betis - who have also been linked with Reds midfielder Stefan Bajčetić - were interested in the player with a potential deal earning approval from manager Manuel Pellegrini - previously of Manchester City and West Ham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, talks over a move broke down due to Melo’s salary demands. AS claim Juve covered 60 per cent of Melo’s wages during his loan stint with Fiorentina but they are unwilling to cover any of his paycheck for future loans. It is a situation that will not resolve itself until Melo’s contract expires in the summer of 2026. The player is said to be keen to move to Spain but would be required to take a salary reduction to make it happen.