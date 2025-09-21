Getty Images

Some of the most disappointing or underwhelming players to pull on a Liverpool shirt under Jurgen Klopp.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool will forever be etched in the club’s history. The iconic manager oversaw eight trophy lifts during his time at Anfield, as well some of the club’s most influential players.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have proven to be crucial signings for Liverpool, while others including Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum remain club icons despite since moving on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp has also been credited with his nurturing of young talent and the transformation of Roberto Firmino, who had not been performing at his full potential under Brendan Rodgers.

Of course, no manager’s chapter is perfect, and there were plenty of players who just didn’t cut the mustard during the Jurgen Klopp era. We’ve taken a look back at old Liverpool rosters and put together a starting XI of players who failed to live up to hype, expectations or were just simply not right for the Klopp system.

Defensive frailties and a centre-back up front

GK: Loris Karius

Unfortunately for Karius, the harsh reality is that his time at Liverpool will forever be associated with the nightmare in Kyiv. While it’s impossible not to feel bad for the guy after suffering concussion and making his emotional apologies, other performances also fell short of the mark and it took the arrival of Alisson to see just how much the Reds had been desperate for a reliable goalkeeper.

RB: Conor Randall

There has been little room for competition over the years when it comes to Liverpool’s right-back, but Randall seriously struggled to compete as a whole. With just eight senior appearances under his belt, Randall was sent on three loan deals before leaving the club in 2019.

CB: Mamadou Sakho

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sakho was a solid part of Liverpool’s defence but his time at Anfield came to a dramatic end. The Frenchman is on this list for a big missed chance to remain a key Reds figure and wasted talent only. Sakho went from being one of Liverpool’s most reliable players to frozen out by Klopp.

CB: Steven Caulker

Brought in as an emergency signing in Klopp’s first window, Caulker made just four appearances in red and is most remembered for being utilised as a centre-forward when in need of a late goal.

LB: Alberto Moreno

Moreno just couldn’t help but find himself in the firing line during his time at Liverpool. Fans and professionals alike simply did not rate his defensive abilities and the signing of Andy Robertson painted the difference in quality clear as day.

Midfielders and forwards struggle to live up to expectations

CM: Joe Allen

Allen continues to divide the opinions of Liverpool fans to this day. Despite being a firm favourite under Brendan Rodgers, the ‘Welsh Xavi’ was simply not a match for Klopp’s system.

CM: Marko Grujic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grujic was another player with a lot of hype surrounding his arrival. It seemed Klopp had been eager to make the midfielder into someone important at Anfield but his performances and injury setbacks didn’t align with the vision.

CM: Naby Keita

Keita costing more money than Salah is still such a wild fact. At the time, the £52m spent following his performances in Germany made him an exciting investment but he was never able to live up to the expectations that come with being a record signing. His consistent injuries were also a major problem.

RW: Lazar Markovic

While Markovic did not play under Klopp, he remained on Liverpool’s books until 2019. After arriving with huge hype around him as an exciting European youngster, Markovic’s time at Anfield would be pretty forgettable if it wasn’t for how much he is included in the list of Liverpool flops. The fact he was loaned out four times and didn’t get a look in under Klopp warrants a place on this list.

LW: Fabio Carvalho

Carvalho showed flashes of promise under Klopp but unlike other rising talents, he could never make it stick. With just three senior goals, he struggled to throw his hat into the ring as a reliable member of the first team.

CF: Dominic Solanke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solanke was another player with a lot of excitement built around him after signing from Chelsea in 2016. Around that time, Reds fans were eager to see what new strikers had to offer the attack and Solanke was another who fell short of the mark. He was only 19 when he signed but his one loan goal in 27 appearances was clear evidence he was not the right man for Liverpool.

In other news, Arne Slot could make four Liverpool changes as pecking order may have taken a turn