Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot attends a press conference at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool and Arne Slot must ‘be patient’ with this first team player.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot will be ‘concerned’ over one of his players as Liverpool navigate their way through these early stages of the season, according to a report.

The Reds will hope to bounce back from their consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray this evening when they face Chelsea in the Premier League. Anything less than a win at Stamford Bridge today could see Liverpool leapfrogged at the top of the table, with Bournemouth, Arsenal and Palace all posing a threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of finger-pointing has been going on, with Florian Wirtz in particular coming under fire. Fans have expressed their unhappiness with the midfielder’s performances since his £116 million arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Jamie Carragher has also suggested Wirtz be demoted to a substitute role while he ‘builds confidence and stability’.

Arne Slot will be ‘concerned’ about Florian Wirtz

Wirtz is yet to register a goal or an assist in the Premier League or Champions League so far this season.

After finishing his final campaign with Bayer Leverkusen with 16 goals and 15 assists, the German’s slow start to life at Anfield has generated some concerns, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be a bit of concern. I think there’ll be concern from Slot, and there’ll be concern from Wirtz as well,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s not the only one struggling for form in that Liverpool team, but obviously his price tag and reputation brings even more scrutiny onto Wirtz.

“He hasn’t scored or assisted in any of his Premier League or Champions League appearances so far, which people have been surprised by given how impressive he was for Leverkusen.”

Liverpool must ‘be patient’ with Florian Wirtz

Despite not being directly involved in any of Liverpool’s goals so far, Wirtz has still proven he is a creative player. Opta released a stat earlier this week, showing the 22-year-old at the top of the table for chances created for Premier League clubs in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wirtz has created 21 chances for the Reds so far, tied with Everton’s revelation loan signing Jack Grealish. However, his lack of goals and assists are impossible to ignore, especially after such a high amount of money was spent on his transfer.

While frustrations have been mounting, O’Rourke has stressed that Liverpool need to continue to be patient with Wirtz while he settles into his new club and believes the best of the midfielder is due to show itself soon.

“Liverpool need to be patient, they need to let him get used to his new surroundings with a bit of continuity and to get a settled run in the team,” he continued.

“He needs a settled position too, Slot needs to work out where his best position is in this Liverpool team and give him time to adjust to their way of playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a quality player, there are no doubts about that. Once he gets used to the pace of the Premier League and gets used to playing with his new team at Liverpool, I’m sure we’ll see the best of Wirtz because I’m sure a top player like that will definitely find his form at some point sooner rather than later.”