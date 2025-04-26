Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz. (Getty Images/ Canva) | (Getty Images/ Canva)

Liverpool are hoping to sign one of Europe’s most sought after young talents

It’s a common cliche in football that if you stand still for too long you go backwards - this is exactly the message that will be reverberating in the ears of Liverpool boss Arne Slot, as he faces the challenge of trying to build on what has been a successful first season at Anfield.

Liverpool have been by some distance the best team in England and they have swept all opposition aside in the Premier League, in a year where many were expecting it to be a period of transition without the stewardship of the legendary Jurgen Klopp. Instead, however, it has the potential to be a continuation in similar fashion to that of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley where the trophies just keep flowing to Merseyside.

Slot has shown the team he inherited from Klopp a lot of respect and with great shrewdness as well. Only subtle changes have been made to the playing style and with similar personnel, he’s been able to turn Liverpool into runaway leaders. However, the big challenges are still to come and despite keeping Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah on board - with the seemingly imminent departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold he’ll have plenty to do on the recruitment front.

The ‘genius’ £100m star Liverpool should target

Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz is rapidly becoming one of the most coveted young footballers on the planet and Liverpool are one of the team’s interested in his services, according to Caught Offside.

The report claims the Reds are interested in the £100m rated young midfielder as they attempt to make a statement of intent and replace the creative outlet of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Now, it’s worth mentioning that Wirtz is a completely different player to Trent - for starters he’s a midfield player rather than a right-back and he’s also someone who is based much closer to the centre forward rather than passing the ball in from deeper areas.

However, the similarity that does exist between the two is that they are both among the best passers of the ball in world football, and are real technicians with the ball at their feet. Wirtz is just 21-years-of-age but has already represented Germany on 29 occasions, he’s also guided Bayer Leverkusen to their first league title, a feat which saw them become the first team in Bundesliga history to finish a season unbeaten, while also going 51-games without defeat across all competitions in a run which also saw them win the German Cup and reach the Europa League final.

Wirtz was at the centre of everything that was good about Xabi Alonso’s side that season, with the former Reds icon referring to Wirtz as a ‘genius’. Overall, he’s played 193 games across all competitions, contributing 56 goals and 63 assists. While hitting double figures for assists in all of the last three league seasons, Trent, by comparison, hasn’t hit double figures for assists since 2021/22 but has managed it in three Premier League seasons in total.

Wirtz has the 22nd most goal contributions of any player in the top five leagues this season while last year he ranked ninth with 38 goal contributions, meaning overall he’s made 66 goal contributions and counting in the past two seasons.

The 21-year-old has all the makings of becoming the next Kevin de Bruyne, last year Wirtz has the seventh most goal creating chances of any player in Europe’s top five leagues (24) while this season he sits ninth in the list with 19 while crucial being the only player to be included in the top 10 in both seasons.

Liverpool continue hunt for a striker

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has urged Liverpool to go after Alexander Isak if they are serious about retaining the title. The Swedish international has been among the top scorers in the Premier League for the last two seasons and has found the net 25 times in 38 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions while helping the Magpies to a first domestic honour in 70 years.

Newcastle are reluctant to sell Isak as they continue to build a stronger team while Telegraph Sport believes only a £150m offer could convince the Magpies to sell one of their prized assets.

Another big name linked with a move to Anfield, via reports from ESPN, who could be more attainable is Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has fired in 30 goals in 35 matches for Galatasaray and is expected to leave Napoli this summer. The former Serie A Golden Boot winner, 26, also has a release clause of £64.4m, which makes him significantly cheaper than Isak.