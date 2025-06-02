Arne Slot | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some new faces this summer when the window opens

Liverpool are in the hunt to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz as they look to freshen up their ranks. The Reds have already brought in wing-back Jeremie Frimpong from the Bundesliga outfit to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. They now have their sights firmly set on his teammate.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze plays in a similar position to Wirtz and could be seen as a potential alternative. As per a report by TBR Football in late April, Arne Slot is ‘aware’ of the former QPR man. Other teams including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

According to the I paper, Crystal Palace are hoping to tie up a new deal for Eze amid interest from elsewhere. They are keen to secure a fresh contract for the playmaker to try and fend off attention. However, it remains to be seen at this stage whether he will put pen-to-paper on improved terms or whether he wants to test himself with a different club.

Eze, 26, has been a key player for the Eagles since joining them back in 2020 from QPR. He is one of their most prized assets and they will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as they can. The London-born man has made 166 appearances in all competitions since his switch to Selhurst Park and he has scored 39 goals, 14 of which have come in this past campaign.

If Liverpool landed him, he would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas. It looks like Wirtz is their main target in his position at this moment in time though so a Merseyside transfer doesn’t appear to be on the cards. That could open the door for other teams like Spurs, Chelsea and City to make their move over the coming months.

What now for Liverpool-linked Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace will be playing in the Europa League next term after winning the FA Cup. Eze scored the winner for the Eagles at Wembley earlier this month as they beat Manchester City to win their first ever trophy. His contract expires in 2027 so he still has a couple of years left to run.

After winning the FA Cup, he said: “I've been dreaming of playing at that level and doing things like that from when I was young, so I've watched that happen in my head for years. For me, it's just the manifestation of something that's been in my mind, something I've been praying for.

“I'm probably not as surprised as everyone else, but of course I'm grateful to God to have the opportunity to be in that position. To be able to do that and to bring a trophy to south London, that's the biggest thing, something that the club hasn't had before - a trophy. So to be part of the squad that has done that, I almost have no words."