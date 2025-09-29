Will Wright of Liverpool enters the pitch as a substitute to replace Florian Wirtz during the second pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Athletic Club Bilbao at Anfield on August 04, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool spent a lot of money in the summer but are they worried about the form of one of their biggest signings?

Liverpool were only a handful of seconds away from continuing a successful start to the season only for Arne Slot to head back to Merseyside from the capital as a frustrated figure.

With new players bedding in, there was always going to be a period of evolution whilst Slot tinkered and tweaked his system to find the best balance and combination of players to strengthen an already formidable force.

Are Liverpool worried about Florian Wirtz?

It is still early days, however, one area of concern despite the current look of the Premier League table, is that Florian Wirtz has yet to show any signs of justifying his £116m transfer fee.

The 22-year old hasn’t been playing poorly, but as yet, he’s not been the mercurial playmaker that football aficionados know he is capable of being. Fabrizio Romano has addressed concerns via his YouTube channel even if it appears to be too early to press the panic button: “I wanted to mention the situation of Florian Wirtz, I’m getting some questions from Liverpool fans, football fans in general on how is the Liverpool feeling on him.

“Liverpool remain very calm, very confident and very optimistic. They know that Florian Wirtz is not this player we’re seeing in the opening weeks of the Premier League, he might need some time to adapt to a new league, new life in football in England. But they have zero doubts on Florian Wirtz.

“They see how he is training, they see how serious he is, hard worker,” Romano adds. “Liverpool maintain their absolute confidence in Wirtz. They will keep protecting him, playing him for sure, Arne Slot has no intention to change. The start was not the one expected, but Arne Slot is talking directly to him almost on a daily basis to try to support him in the best way possible. They are convinced it’s just a matter of time before we see the real Florian Wirtz.”

The fact Slot is said to have ‘no intention to change’ means the plan is to not drop the playmaker in the coming weeks.

Why is Wirtz struggling to adapt?

The biggest problem, for want of a better phrase, is that Wirtz has come from a club where everything went through him. He dictated the tempo, was the man who his teammates looked for and who was the fulcrum for almost everything that Bayer Leverkusen did in the final third.

At Liverpool, his role is going to be completely different in that even Mohamed Salah has never been the centre of all the attention despite his record since arriving at Anfield.

Since Jurgen Klopp rebuilt the club, there has been a team first ethos and a sum that is always greater than its parts. Nothing has changed under Slot, even if there might be subtle differences in terms of the details and how the ball gets from point A to point B. This is what Wirtz has to adapt to.

Trying too hard isn’t a cause for concern, Slot has already identified where Wirtz needs to improve in terms of his final ball. In every game Wirtz has created chances for teammates and should have got off the mark himself against Palace, form is temporary, but the Germany international is still a class act.