Florian Wirtz has come in for scrutiny due to his slow start to life at Liverpool with the playmaker taking to social media after playing for Germany in the international break.

There are several definitions for the word defiance with one of them being a positive in that it means a bold resistance, it can also describe a courageous and bold opposition to an authority or opposing force.

Florian Wirtz might only be 22, but with 35 caps for his country and over 200 senior games at elite level, there won’t be many players in world football who are as experienced at such a young age.

For most of his career things have gone his way, as with any footballer though – especially an attack minded one – there have been bumps along the way with his current dip in form for Liverpool the biggest so far. Not that he is letting the criticism get to him.

Florian Wirtz reacts to Germany form

The statistics suggest that Wirtz isn’t the issue for the Reds this season despite only posting one assist in his 10 appearances since his £116m move from Bayer Leverkusen. He has created more chances than any other player across all competitions in the Premier League with it only being a matter of time before his teammates finish them off.

After a poor run of results for Liverpool, the international break has provided some respite with Germany taking six points out of six and making it to the top of the Group A of the World Cup qualifiers putting in solid numbers along the way. Taking to Instagram, Wirtz kept it short and sweet posting a three-word message to fans: “Successful international break,” showing his acknowledgement that the team is more important than his own form.

Wirtz might not have scored any goals or provided a string of assists for Germany over the last two games, however, what he has done is pass a more important test – the eye test. There is nothing wrong with how Wirtz is playing with Julien Nagelsmann and Arne Slot both happy with how their mercurial magician is performing. Wirtz was criticised by some of the German media after his performance in Belfast on Monday.

What has Slot said about Florian Wirtz?

Before the international break, it was revealed that Wirtz is going the extra mile in training behind the scenes to adapt to Liverpool and the Premier League with Slot already backing his playmaker in chief to come good, via The Guardian.

“To say that he’s an artist doesn’t do him justice,” Slot said. “He is an artist, but he can be mean as well. Otherwise, you can’t reach the levels he’s reaching.

“He works incredibly hard here in this building to get better and better and better. So that mentality he has inside of him and you also see that mentality when he loses the ball once or twice. He’s not going to hide, he wants the third one, he wants the fourth one. He’s adjusting, in my opinion, very well.

“It gets better and better every single game. He always wants to have the ball, even if he has a few moments where we feel like he could do better. He just always wants to keep the ball, always keeps on trying. And he gets better and better, and fitter and fitter.

“That’s maybe the thing that matters most, because we don’t have to teach him how to play football. He just has to adapt to the intensity levels of the Premier League.”

Wirtz is looking sharper and a successful international break could be just what he needs to set the Premier League alight.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann also defended Wirtz ahead of the win over Northern Ireland.

"Even though he hasn't scored any goals, he is still the player who creates the most chances in the Premier League," he told Sport 1 after Germany's 4-0 home win over Luxembourg on Friday.

"It's not his fault if his team-mates don't convert them, and the statistics don't even tell the whole story.

"Wirtz needs to get used to the league. I saw him playing with total freedom. He knows what he's capable of and how things work.

"He hasn't always had it easy – he'll have to work hard now too."