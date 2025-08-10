Ex-Chelsea man believes Liverpool star is 'signing of the summer'

Joe Cole | Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for the start of the new 2025/26 Premier League season

Liverpool are gearing up for the start of the new 2025/26 Premier League season. They won the title in the last campaign under the guidance of Arne Slot. The Reds will be aiming to do the same again next term amid expected competition from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Slot’s side have been busy on the transfer front so far this summer. They have bolstered their ranks with the signings of players like Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, among others. The Merseyside outfit have the chance to land more targets before the end of the window on Monday 1st September.

Liverpool new boy Florian Wirtz hailed

Former Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham player Joe Cole believes Wirtz is the best signing of the summer. The Reds snapped up the attacking midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen. They forked out a hefty £116million to secure his services.

Cole has said on TNT Sports: “Liverpool have made a massive statement. When you see a player who can slow the game down like he can when he's on the ball, he's absolutely brilliant. I think it's the signing of the summer. When was the last time Liverpool made a signing like this? For me it's the statement signing. He's the best young player in the world and they've just spent over £100 million to get him. He's just a natural footballer.

“The more we talk about Liverpool and their new signings, I just can't see past them for the title now. For me they are the most clear favourites to win the league we've had in the last ten years. The best have got better again and they've raised the bar."

Owen Hargreaves added: “Florian Wirtz is really unique and that's probably why they signed him. In those tight spaces he's probably the best in the world and he's a good finisher as well. He's learnt to be the focal point and actually get goals and assists. As much as he cost, I think people will be surprised by how amazing he is. He just gives Liverpool something different. This kid is very unique.”

Liverpool recruit Florian Wirtz assessed

Liverpool signed Wirtz to bolster their ranks and inject more quality into their squad. The Germany international, who has 31 caps under his belt, penned a five-year deal. He gives the Reds more competition and depth going forward.

The Pulheim-born man spent 10 years at FC Koln before Leverkusen swooped in. He then rose up through the youth ranks of his previous club before breaking into their first-team. He went on to play 197 games in all competitions and scored 57 goals, 16 of which came last season, before heading out the exit door.

Liverpool face a home clash against AFC Bournemouth in their first game on 15th August under the lights. They will be eager to start with three points in front of their own fans against the Cherries. Slot’s men then face a tricky away trip to Newcastle United.