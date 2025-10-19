Florian Wirtz has a big chance to prove himself for Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz has come under criticism due to his lack of goalscoring contributions for Liverpool

Both Liverpool and Florian Wirtz have huge opportunities to make significant statements this afternoon when they return to Premier League action.

The Reds will host bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield, following their recent disappointing dip in form. Arne Slot’s side are on a three-game streak of defeats in all competitions and have slipped into second in the league standings after losing their previous five-point lead at the top.

Multiple squad issues at Liverpool have been raised by fans and pundits alike in recent weeks, most notably the lack of direct goalscoring contributions from Wirtz. The midfielder arrived at Anfield with a lot of buzz around him, having tallied 16 goals and 15 assists in his final season at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, his impact on his new team has fallen drastically short of expectations. Wirtz set up Hugo Ekitike’s opener in the Community Shield but since then, he is yet to contribute a goal or an assist.

Florian Wirtz backed to become ‘dominant’ force at Liverpool by former club

Despite Wirtz’s drought at Liverpool and the criticism he has received in these opening weeks, Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has full confidence the midfielder will become a star asset for Liverpool.

Rolfes discussed Wirtz’s current situation at a recent international media event and put his full backing behind his former player.

“There is no doubt that he will make it and become a truly dominant football player,” the Leverkusen figure said, via Sky Sport Germany. However, he has suggested that Liverpool need to band together more as a unit in order to unlock Wirtz’s full potential.

Rolfes signed Wirtz for Bayer Leverkusen from Cologne back in 2020.

“Florian is a team player," Rolfes continued, while adding that the Reds are currently ‘building a team’ following their busy summer. “If the team plays more together as a team and everyone has their role, Florian's quality will increase.”

Florian Wirtz has huge opportunity to make Liverpool statement vs Man United

Jamie Carragher recently suggested Wirtz be demoted to the bench while Slot figures out his strongest starting lineup and the German builds confidence. The midfielder has started five Premier League games so far but was named as a substitute for the Merseyside Derby and most recently against Chelsea.

Despite calls for Wirtz to be dropped, an intriguing stat emerged highlighting the impact he has had on the time, while his direct goalscoring contributions are still to come.

Ahead of the international break, Opta revealed that Wirtz was tied with Everton loan signing Jack Grealish for most chances created for a Premier League club in all competitions.

While his creativity has not led to a direct goal or assist yet, the signs of his efforts are there and cannot be ignored. Liverpool have been disappointing as a whole in their latest results and a positive result against Man United will be a much-needed boost for them and the fans.

It will also be a perfect opportunity for Wirtz to break his ongoing duck and make a huge statement. Fans will be eager to see their team beat fierce opponents United and it would be quite the moment for Wirtz. If Liverpool win and the midfielder is involved in a goal, he will ease the pressure currently stacked high on his shoulders and also prove his former sporting director right to back him at Anfield.