Liverpool continue their pursuit of Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Micah Richards has weighed in on Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz and the price Bayer Leverkusen are asking for.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are still no closer to signing Florian Wirtz after seeing another cash offer rejected by Bayer Leverkusen.

Having already signed Jeremie Frimpong from the German side, the Premier League champions are looking to make a huge statement by bringing in the Dutch star’s former teammate as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite progress with Wirtz gathering pace in recent weeks, negotiations have hit a roadblock as Leverkusen dig in their heels over his transfer fee.

What is the latest on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool?

According to the latest reports, Bayer Leverkusen have rejected a third offer from Liverpool for Wirtz. Paul Joyce has reported that the Reds revised their previous bids to a guaranteed £100 million up front for the midfielder, plus an additional £13 million in add-ons.

The offer would have taken the overall package to €134 million but Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for their initial quote of €150 million. Liverpool have been ‘unwilling’ to meet the full asking price but a compromise must be made somewhere, otherwise the deal risks breaking down.

As things stand, no medical has been booked due to there being no agreement on a transfer fee. Bayer Leverkusen are looking to ‘squeeze a bigger fee’ from the Premier League champions while they can, as he will enter the final 12 months of his contract from next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Liverpool do pay the full asking price, Wirtz will cost them £126 million. This will not only be a club transfer record but a British record as well, eclipsing the £115 million Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo.

Micah Richards sends clear message to Liverpool

Any fee that enters the nine-figure zone will be astronomical money spent by Liverpool. At this moment in time, it is unconfirmed whether Darwin Nunez (£85m) or Virgil van Dijk (£75m) is the club’s most expensive signing.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Benfica missed out on receiving some bonuses from the Reds. The outlet reports that the total cash received from Nunez’s sale is €85 million (£72m) and it will ‘probably stay at that amount’.

Either way, the cost of Wirtz will blow both figures out of the water. Micah Richards has stressed that they eye-watering amount is justified, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, he’s worth it. Obviously, he’s got to do it in a league which is more physical. That is my only doubt. Tactically, he’s got it, technically, he’s got it,” the pundit said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“The way he manipulates the ball… he was a superstar from a young age, so he can deal with pressure. It’s just where does he fit into the system? Is he going to play him in [Dominik] Szoboszlai’s role, or is he going to play him out on the left-hand side? Because he can do both. And honestly, for £120 million, he’s worth every single penny.”

Alan Shearer also weighed in on the potential deal with Liverpool and believes Wirtz ‘will be a success’ at Anfield and in the Premier League.