Things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of the Champions League clash against Girona.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of returning to action against Girona in the Champions League tomorrow.

The Reds were forced to be without a fixture last weekend after the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed amid Storm Darragh. Arne Slot’s side’s lead at the summit of the Premier League table was cut to four points after Chelsea’s 4-3 win over Tottenham, although Manchester City and Arsenal were held by Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively.

But Liverpool’s attention turns to Europe as they face Spanish side Girona. The Reds have won all five games so far and top the Champions League standings, having already guaranteed a place in the play-offs. But the aim is to clinch a top-eight berth and automatically move into the last 16.

Slot’s troops underwent a session at the AXA Training Session before jetting to Catalan later this afternoon. Diogo Jota was involved as he works his way back to full fitness. The striker hasn’t played for almost two months because of a rib injury. In addition, Alisson Becker trained with the goalkeepers and could also make his return to the squad having been sidelined since before October’s international break with a hamstring complaint.

However, there was no Federico Chiesa involved. The forward has been building up sharpness after struggling for fitness since arriving from Juventus in the summer transfer window and scored representing the under-21s last week. But according to journalist David Lynch, Chiesa is suffering from illness and that was the reason for his absence.

Kostas Tsimikas looks set to miss a fifth successive game because of an ankle injury, while Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) remain unavailable. The pair sustained their issues in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid two weeks ago. Alexis Mac Allister is suspended for the Girona game as well as the Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday so he was not involved. What’s more, fellow midfielder Tyler Morton could not be spotted among the group.

There was a chance to impress for the highly-rated 16-year-old Rio Nguomoha along with fellow teenagers Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns and Amara Nallo along with under-21s pair James McConnell and James Norris.