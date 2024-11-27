Liverpool striker Jayden Danns hasn’t played a match since April but has been back in training.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool under-19s continue their UEFA Youth League campaign when they face their Real Madrid counterparts today.

The young Reds play host to Los Blancos’ fledgling talents at the AXA Training Centre (3pm GMT) - hours before Arne Slot’s men face the Spanish giants in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool under-19s are in a decent position in the Youth League table, which is in the new league format which is the same as the senior competition. The Reds are 16th but have accrued seven points from their opening four games and aim to finish in the top eight of the table, which will see them move into last 16.

Last time out, Liverpool delivered a 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Barry Lewtas’ troops battled from behind and showed their potency in the final third. Rio Ngumoha, who joined the Reds from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, ran amok throughout the encounter while Trent Kone-Doherty also impressed and got a deserved late goal.

The Reds’ prowess in the final third will be crucial once again, with Real one point adrift in the table. And Liverpool’s youngsters could be handed a big boost should Jayden Danns feature.

The striker enjoyed a barnstorming 2023-24 season, scoring a combined 17 goals and recording four assists for the under-18s and under-21s. His eye-catching performances saw him promoted to the first team and he memorably made his debut off the bench at Wembley. During an injury crisis, Danns was introduced in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea - and duly made an impact with Liverpool earning a 1-0 win in extra-time. Days later, Danns etched himself into club history when coming on as a substitute to fire a double in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a back injury sustained in pre-season has meant that the 18-year-old has spent much of the campaign unavailable and missed out on joining Arne Slot’s side for their summer tour of the USA. But in recent weeks, Danns has been back in training - not only with the under-21s but with Slot’s troops.

Before last weekend’s 3-2 win over Southampton, he left Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch stunned after going out to train in just a t-shirt and shorts despite wintry conditions and a hailstorm that subsequently ensued. Danns was also involved in yesterday’s session before the visit of European champions Real.

The ex-Tranmere forward could well find himself on the bench in the Champions League for the first time. Slot has already ruled out Federico Chiesa (muscle), Diogo Jota (ribs), Alisson Becker (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) and UEFA rules permit teams to have 12 substitutes rather than the Premier League’s nine.

But it could be more prudent for Danns to get minutes under his belt for the under-19s. He has not played a game since representing the under-21s in a 2-0 loss against Arsenal on April 28 - some 219 days ago. Danns will be craving action no matter the level and he could forge a strong attacking trio along with Ngumoha and Kone-Doherty. Either way, it seems that he’s primed to be involved in his first official match for almost six months.