Liverpool forward could make nine-month squad return against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool are permitted to have 12 players on the bench against Atletico Madrid and it could see the return of a striker.

Kopites heading to Anfield will hope to get a glimpse of the most expensive player in British football.

Arne Slot has confirmed that Alexander Isak will be in Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid. Given the interrupted pre-season that the striker experienced as he pursued a move to Anfield from Newcastle United, it’s hardly a surprise that is short of fitness.

The Reds are rightly being cautious with the £125 million signing. They are aware that introducing him too early will lead to injury - potential a long-term one. But it makes sense for Isak to be involved against Atletico.

Even if he is not fit enough to feature for 45 minutes, getting him around the squad on a match day and going through a warm-up will help him acclimatise further. In addition, Liverpool will be a senior forward short after surprisingly omitting Federico Chiesa from the squad for the league phase of the Champions League.

But from Sunday’s dramatic 1-0 win at Burnley, there will be an additional three spots available on the bench. UEFA rules allow 12 substitutes compared to nine in the Premier League. It means that Giovanni Leoni will be involved for a second time since joining Liverpool. The £26 million arrival from Parma was in the squad for the dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle United before being omitted for wins over Arsenal and Burnley.

Leoni is only aged 18 and will know that patience is required. He can hardly complain about being behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order. Third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman may also feature on the bench to give back-up to Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

And there could be a chance that Jayden Danns returns to the set-up for the first time in almost nine months. Supporters have had high hopes for the striker since his eye-catching breakthrough in the 2023-24 season. Danns burst onto the scene when making just his second senior appearance in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley. He played without fear during his 33-minute cameo, heading a chance over the bar and helping Jurgen Klopp win his final trophy as Liverpool boss.

Three days later, Danns fired a double off the bench in a 3-0 victory over Southampton, a side that were subsequently promoted to the Premier League, in the FA Cup.

Injuries have frustratingly stopped the homegrown centre-forward. Last term, he missed a large chunk of the first half of the season because of a back problem. However, a goal against Accrington Stanley in a 4-0 FA Cup triumph underlined that a loan was required. That came in the closing stages of the January transfer window when he moved to Sunderland, who were chasing Championship promotion.

Frustratingly, a problem was flagged in Danns’ medical. It meant that he did not make an appearance for the Black Cats, who returned to the Premier League for the first time in nine years.

Danns’ fitness was carefully managed by Liverpool over the summer. He did not take part in the pre-season tour of Asia and instead remained on Merseyside to ensure his body did not break down.

But he has been back playing, having featured for Slot’s side in a friendly against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, and has made a sterling start to 2025-26. In four games, he has as many goal contributions. Danns has scored twice and created another for Liverpool under-21s. He also found the back of the net on his England under-20 bow during a 2-1 defeat by Italy last month - a game he donned the captain’s armband.

Interestingly, Danns is still eligible to play for Liverpool under-19s in the UEFA Youth League as they face their Atletico counterparts in the afternoon. Although he is above the age limit, UEFA rules state that ‘up to five players born on or after 1 January 2006 may be included on the list of 40 players’. It may be decided that Danns plays in that game to build fitness levels.

But there is a good possibility that he is handed a berth on the bench to face Diego Simeone’s outfit. Danns is named on Liverpool’s List B squad as he is under the age of 21 and trained with the first team during yesterday’s opening session in Kirkby.

Alternatively, Slot could hand a spot to Trey Nyoni, who has been around the first team since pre-season. The midfielder is still under-19, though, and could play in the UEFA Youth League to get minutes under his belt.