Liverpool injury latest as they prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League.

Liverpool are hopeful that Ryan Gravenberch will return for tomorrow’s trip to Brentford.

The midfielder was absent for the 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League earlier this week. Gravenberch had been forced off in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat by Manchester United last weekend, having twisted his ankle.

The Netherlands international also suffered a minor hamstring complaint when representing his nation at the start of October. But as Liverpool go to Brentford looking to arrest a three-match losing streak in the Premier League, Gravenberch is expected to feature.

Head coach Arne Slot will have a decision to make in his midfield after Curtis Jones impressed against Frankfurt. He completed a total of 122 passes, which was the most ever by a Liverpool player in a Champions League match. Dominik Szoboszlai, meanwhile, has been arguably the Reds’ best player so far this campaign.

Danns injury woes

But with Alexander Isak doubtful after picking up a groin issue in Germany, Slot will not be able to call up a fledgling member of his squad for the clash against the Bees. Jayden Danns is highly rated by Liverpool and has scored three goals in 10 appearances for the first team.

However, Danns has had well-documented injury issues and missed a large part of last season with a back problem which meant he did not make a single appearance after being loaned to Sunderland, promoted to the Premier League, in the second half of the 2024-25 season. According to the Daily Mail, Danns might require surgery as Liverpool are ‘none the wiser’ on a timeframe for a return to action.

Danns featured in last month’s 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round. Had he been fit, he would have been hopeful of being involved against Crystal Palace next week.

Potential debut

But one player who could get a chance from Slot is Freddie Woodman. The third-choice goalkeeper joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Preston North End in the summer to provide back-up for Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Alisson is currently unavailable with a hamstring problem and Slot may not want to risk Mamardashvili. As a result, it is claimed that Woodman, described as a ‘bubbly character who raises standards’ could be given a chance against one of his former clubs Palace.

Woodman played in several pre-season games and has been on the substitutes’ bench for five matches so far this campaign. He will again be in the squad against Brentford with Alisson still on the sidelines.

However, Jeremie Frimpong is set to miss out on the trip to west London. The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen picked up a hamstring injury against Frankfurt and was forced off in the 19th minute. Slot has admitted that he expects Frimpong to be unavailable for a few weeks.

Slot said: “It’s not helpful with Alisson and Giovanni Leoni already out that I expect Jeremie Frimpong to definitely be out now for a few weeks. Jeremie is a hamstring issue. He came back from a hamstring injury a few weeks ago. Now, unfortunately, he’s had to go off.

“People like to talk to us as we have 25-30 first-team players, but when we play 11 v 11 in training session, we almost always need players from the under-21s.”