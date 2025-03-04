Liverpool face PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg and here’s what we spotted from training.

Liverpool’s players have been put through their paces ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last 16 first-leg tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have a tough draw against the Ligue 1 leaders - and one of the competition’s heavyweights will be eliminated. Arne Slot’s side will have no fear, though, as they sit 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League and finished in first place in the new format of the Champions League.

Liverpool underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre today before travelling to Paris for tomorrow’s encounter. However, it appeared that Cody Gakpo was not involved. The forward recently returned from a knock that ruled him out of two games. Gakpo came off the bench in respective 2-0 wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United.

But Gakpo, who has fired 16 goals this season, did not rub shoulders with the rest of his team-mates in Kirkby. It is unclear whether the Netherlands international is being managed after his recent setback or he is indeed unable to feature. Head coach Arne Slot will provide an update when he speaks to the media at the Parc Des Princes this evening.

The only other two members of the squad not spotted were Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez (both hamstring) as expected. The latter underwent surgery last month and isn’t expected to be back until the final weeks of the campaign.

There were several youngsters involved, though. They included James McConnell, who impressed during the 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in January, along with Trey Nyoni, 18, and 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha.

Ngumoha was added to Liverpool’s List A squad for the knockout stage after the departure of Tom Hill to Harrogate Town, so the former Chelsea youngster could be on the bench against PSG.

Players spotted in Liverpool training

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szobsoszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Ngumoha.