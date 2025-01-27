Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Liverpool player’s future is being heavily discussed in recent transfer rumour reports.

Liverpool have had a lot of attention on them this window as multiple players have made headlines either due to recent exit links or their ongoing contract situations.

After a relatively quiet debut window with the Reds, January is also looking to finish on the inactive side for Slot. It begs the question — how much business is being saved for the end of the season, and who could be coming in and out?

Along with heavily linked transfer targets, current Liverpool players are attracting attention as well. One man who has been discussed a lot over the past couple of years is Darwin Núñez and once again, he’s intrigued some rival clubs.

Núñez wanted by Napoli

Núñez’s Anfield chapter has been far from straightforward. Some hugely influential performances have been counteracted by inconsistency in front of goal, which has opened the floor to exit links in recent months. According to Fichajes, Napoli are the newest club to enter the picture and show interest in the Uruguayan as his future continues to raise questions.

Núñez has ‘emerged as a strong candidate’ for Antonio Conte’s Serie A side, and his strength and speed have outlined him as an ‘ideal profile’ for Italy’s top flight. The Napoli boss has identified the Liverpool man as ‘the perfect complement’ to his project in Naples, as Gli Azzurri continue their charge towards the Serie A title.

Napoli have also recently signed off on the sale of Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €70 million (£59m) fee. Conte is looking to replace the influential winger and the club are ‘willing to make a significant financial effort’ to sign Núñez this year.

Will Liverpool sell Darwin Núñez?

Napoli aren’t the first club to register their interest in Núñez. Multiple reports of rivals teams entering the running for his signature have been doing the rounds lately, especially as he has been struggling for regular game time in a well-stacked attacking line.

Núñez has six goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season and has been handed a mixed bag of outings. The Uruguayan has made seven starts in the Premier League, come off the bench 10 times, and was an unused substitute on three occasions.

While his situation continues to generate a discussion point among fans and professionals alike, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will cut their losses in the summer or continue to put faith in Núñez. The Reds broke the bank to sign the 25-year-old back in 2022. Many have argued he has not lived up to his £85 million fee, as Slot continues to experiment with his front three with decisions like deploying Luis Díaz as the centre-forward.