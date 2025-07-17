Sunderland loaned the Liverpool striker in the second half of last season but he did not feature in one game because of injury.

Kopites will be constantly checking news outlets for the latest on Alexander Isak.

They are yearning for the Sweden international to be Liverpool's new striker. Many regard him as the last piece of a potential team that could dominate the Premier League once again.

It was somewhat of a remarkable feat that the Reds claimed the title in Arne Slot's maiden season despite having issues in the centre-forward position.

After improving the left-back position by signing Milos Kerkez, adding Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite side of defence and recruiting Florian Wirtz to bolster the No.10 role, a top-class striker is what eludes. There's no disputing that Isak fits that category.

But the wait may go on for Liverpool to bring one in. The situation of Hugo Ekitike adds another layer. Newcastle are insistent that they could sign the Eintracht Frankfurt man to play alongside Isak. That remains to be seen. It is also intriguing whether Liverpool will scrap a possible pursuit of Isak and step up their efforts for Ekitike instead.

Striker situation

It was Federico Chiesa who led the line from the outset in the 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Preston last weekend. Darwin Nunez came on in the second half and netted the second goal. But Nunez could well depart Anfield this summer and Chiesa's future is also uncertain.

Both will continue as normal until any fee with a club is agreed. Napoli seem to have pulled the plug on a swoop for Nunez and although Chiesa has been linked with several Italian sides, there does not appear to be anything concrete in the pipeline as things stand.

With Liverpool travelling to Asia next week for their pre-season tour, they could well get more minutes. And it will be interesting if Jayden Danns is handed an opportunity against AC Milan or Yokohama.

The 19-year-old has been spotted back in training after what has been a five-month lay-off. Danns is well regarded by Liverpool and in just nine senior appearances, he's scored three goals. His latest effort was during a 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington, after which Slot was asked if the youngster could head out loan. The Liverpool head coach said: “I think what I like most about him, and with most of the academy players, is the mentality they have. That’s a big compliment for him, but definitely also a big compliment to our youth academy.

“Because if you are a youngster and you come to the first team, sometimes you are used in a way that you might not expect. Or, although it’s common in football, you are then playing in the other team [in training] that sometimes has to copy the team we face, sometimes you’re in a different position.

“But he will always, like the other academy players, give all he has. James McConnell is also a perfect example of that. If that is your mentality, you can definitely get the most of your potential. That is what’s going to happen with him.

“What that potential is, that probably needs some time to find out if he in the end will be a starter for us. But that he will have a very good career because of his mentality, I’m very sure of.”

The prospect of linking up with Sunderland last season made plenty of sense. The Black Cats were in the Championship promotion race. Danns was set to get regular senior experience at a big club pushing for a Premier League return.

Danns plans

Indeed, Sunderland achieved glory by winning the play-off final. However, Danns played no part. The England youth international did not make a single outing for the Wearsiders. A back injury discovered during his medical meant that he could not feature at all for Sunderland. It was a blow for all involved.

However, Danns looks set to be over his troubles. He could be seen rubbing shoulders with Wirtz, Mo Salah and Co in footage uploaded by Liverpool during a training session this week. What happens next for Danns remains to be seen. Another loan will surely appeal to both the teenager and the Reds. It seems futile to keep him at the club unless he might play a part. But for now, continuing to build sharpness will be the aim.