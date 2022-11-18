Ben Doak suffered an injury on duty for Scotland under-21s.

Liverpool winger Ben Doak. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ben Doak is ‘on the treatment table’ after suffering an injury for Scotland under-21s.

The 17-year-old notced an assist as Scott Gemmill’s side suffered a 2-1 loss to Iceland on Thursday.

Doak, who made his Reds debut last week against Derby County in the Carabao Cup before signing his first professional deal, put in an exciting first-half performance.

However, he sustained an issue when sustaining a ‘sore’ injury during the clash.

Gemmill said: “We're all very confident of the potential Ben has but he still has to go and do it. Credit to him, he did it again. He's disappointed he didn't score and he's on the treatment table after taking a sore one. It's very exciting and there is a lot to look forward to but that 20 minutes of the second half is the real learning point.”

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in the summer transfer window and has made a bright impression. In total, he’s recorded eight goals and six assists for the Reds’ under-18s, under-19s and under-21s.

As a result, he was handed his first-team debut against Derby two days before his 17th birthday. After his lively performance, Klopp said: “That’s Ben. His instructions were easy: do what you do all the time.

“He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs. He’s good. It was nice to watch, really nice to watch - him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful.