Liverpool were denied a Deadline Day move for Marc Guehi after Crystal Palace pulled the plug.

Liverpool rounded off a busy summer transfer window with the record signing of Alexander Isak on Deadline Day. However, they weren’t able to bring Marc Guehi in with him, as talks with Crystal Palace collapsed in the final hours.

The Reds had agreed a £35 million fee with their Premier League rivals but the plug was pulled late on, even after a deal sheet was submitted to extend the deadline.

Liverpool are still interested in signing Guehi beyond their late snub but they must now wait until 2026 to explore another deal, whether that’s in January or at the end of the season when his contract is due to expire.

There are also alternative options the Premier League champions can pursue. Keep reading to see which players are still on the free agent market and available to join the ranks at any point.

Why did Liverpool not sign Marc Guehi?

It was reported that Liverpool’s move for Guehi was ‘in jeopardy’ in the final hour of the transfer window. With Crystal Palace struggling to sign a suitable replacement, clouds quickly descended on the pending deal.

Top target Igor Julio performed a shock U-turn to sign for West Ham instead, leaving the Eagles and Guehi in limbo.

While their failure to sign a replacement was the main cause of the collapsed deal, Oliver Glasner also played a part in Palace walking away.

It has been reported that the manager was ‘extremely unhappy’ with the club accepting Liverpool’s offer, as he did not want to lose his captain on Deadline Day.

“There were even fears that the Austrian, who led Palace to their first trophy when they won the FA Cup in May, could step down after making it clear that they must keep hold of Guehi if they are to have a successful season,” The Guardian reported.

Free agent centre-backs Liverpool could still sign

There is a long list of centre-backs who are still currently without a club and could be signed for free from this point onwards. While it’s unlikely any of these figures would challenge for a place alongside Virgil van Dijk, they would add depth to Arne Slot’s substitute options. Here’s just a few players who are available to sign now.

Kurt Zouma is one of the players on this list. The 30-year-old is currently without a club after his contract with West Ham expired this summer. He has plenty of Premier League experience with the Irons, as well as Everton and Chelsea. However, Zouma remains a divisive figure after pleading guilty to animal abuse in 2022.

Poland international Paweł Dawidowicz is also available, having left his most recent club Hellas Verona after six years. The 30-year-old was a regular starter and captained the Italian side on multiple occasions.

Former Leicester City regular Daniel Amartey remains a free agent after being released from Besiktas last year. The defender was part of the historic Foxes side that lifted the Premier League trophy in 2016. He spent a lot of his time in midfield following N’Golo Kante’s move to Chelsea, making him a versatile player.

Samuel Umtiti is a free agent after leaving Lille in July. The 31-year-old won the World Cup with France in 2018 and also has a wealth of experience in Europe, playing for Barcelona and Lyon. Umtiti earned nine trophies across both clubs, including back-to-back La Liga titles with Barca.

Craig Dawson may be 35 but is still looking for his next club after leaving Wolves this summer. The defender has plenty of Premier League experience and was part of the West Ham side that won the Europa Conference League in 2023. A player like Dawson would be a beneficial senior figure to have in the dressing room.

