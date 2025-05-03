Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are looking to strengthen multiple areas in their squad this summer.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen several areas in their squad this summer as they prepare to defend their Premier League title. The Reds have snatched the trophy with games to spare, marking a stunning maiden season for Arne Slot.

The celebrations have been ongoing since Liverpool officially wrapped up the league after a statement 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. They can now approach the remaining fixtures with no pressure on their shoulders and one eye on the looming summer transfer window.

It has become common knowledge that Liverpool are eager to sign a new striker and a left-back, amid Darwin Nunez exit talks and the desire to sign an eventual successor to Andy Robertson. Strengthening their midfield also remains a desire for the Reds.

Liverpool preparing offer for Frenkie de Jong

It was recently reported that Liverpool are showing interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, as a new option for their engine room. Despite the midfield not being a glaring area to improve, the Reds are looking to tighten the screws wherever they can ahead of their title-defending season.

It has now been reported that the Reds have a sum in mind to offer the Catalonian side. According to Fichajes, Liverpool are ‘preparing’ a €40 million (£34m) offer in attempt to sign De Jong this summer. His current contract is due to expire in 2026, so the Premier League champions could be in a position to force Barca’s hand if they want to avoid losing him for free next year.

The report claims that De Jong is ‘one of the key players in Slot’s plan for the upcoming 2025/26 season. As they prepare to enter the campaign as champions, they can expect a lot of pressure.

How Frenkie de Jong would fit into Liverpool midfield

Liverpool’s pursuit of De Jong has been described as ‘strategic’ due to his individual quality and how well he operates alongside others. Alexis Mac Allister has been instrumental to Liverpool’s season, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch also continue to impress.

The report states that Slot ‘wants a fluid engine’ in his team, commanding possession and offering pace. De Jong is viewed as someone who can bring that to Anfield. The Netherlands international can play centrally and in the No.6 role, which is a position Liverpool have been mulling over for a number of years now.

Wataru Endo was brought in under Jurgen Klopp but since Slot’s arrival, he has fallen significantly out of favour. Gravenberch is currently the man for the job but Liverpool are still actively scouring the transfer market for new options in the defensive midfield role.

Slot will also be very well aware of what De Jong is capable of, having had his Feyenoord side come up against him during his years with Ajax. De Jong signed for Barcelona in 2019 for a fee of £65 million. He has since been regarded as a hugely influential playmaking midfielder in Europe.

