Liverpool are in the market for a new right-back in the summer transfer window after Trent Alexander-Arnold announced he would leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The England international is set to join Real Madrid, with the Spanish side keen to get him to the Bernabéu before his deal with Liverpool expires as they want him for the FIFA Club World Cup which gets underway in the middle of next month. Liverpool are happy to accommodate but only if Madrid stump up a compensation fee and pay Alexander-Arnold’s wages for June.

Regardless of when the player makes the move to Madrid, he will only have three more games in red before leaving the club he has spent 20 years with. It leaves Liverpool in a tough spot, as they will need to find a new right-back who can battle it out with Conor Bradley for the position.

Jeremie Frimpong linked with Liverpool switch

Netherlands international Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as the prime candidate to replace Alexander-Arnold. The 24-year-old has been with Bayer Leverkusen since 2021, and has excelled with the Bundesliga side.

He was a key part of the team that won the double in Germany last season as Leverkusen beat Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title and won the DFP-Pokal. Before that, he spent two years at Celtic. He joined the Scottish giants from Manchester City, having progressed through the youth ranks at Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

The 24-year-old from Amsterdam is said to have a £36m release clause in his contract at Bayer Leverkusen. In today’s market, it represents a good price for a player who has contributed 25 goals and 33 assists for Levekusen since Alonso took charge at the club. However, Liverpool may be inclined to reduce the price for Frimpong or get him free by offering another one of their players as part of a potential deal.

Liverpool could propose swap deal as Jonathan Tah gears up for Bayer Leverkusen exit

Liverpool are not the only club set to lose a key star on a free transfer this summer. Leverkusen defender Johnathan has said he plans to leave the club when his contract expires. Bayern Munich tried to sign him last summer but a deal could not be agreed before the window shut.

With Leverkusen and Liverpool both losing players on free transfers, the pair could combine for an ideal swap move. Frimpong would head to Anfield, as the player is reportedly keen to make the move to the Reds.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could offer one of Joe Gomez or Jarrell Quansah to Leverkusen. The pair are down the central defensive pecking order under Slot and Quansah in particular has endured a tough season after a breakout campaign in Jurgen Klopp’s final year at the club.

Gomez has been at Liverpool for a number of years but he turns 28 at the end of May, and could want a challenge that would allow him to be a more regular starter. While the proposed swap would still mean Liverpool need a new centre-back and Leverkusen need a right-back, it could help immediately solve both clubs’ problems when it comes to replacing Alexander-Arnold and Tah, respectively.