Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs who have been linked with Malick Fofana in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are ‘genuinely interested’ in signing a Ligue 1 winger, it has been suggested.

The Reds are enjoying a busy summer of recruitment as Arne Slot assembles a squad that can defend the Premier League title. Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have been signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a combined £129.5 million, Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will complete his move on 1 July for £29 million and Milos Kerkez is closing in on an arrival from AFC Bournemouth in a £40 million deal.

Liverpool’s attention is likely to turn to outgoings to balance the books, with several fringe players linked with exits. One of those is Federico Chiesa, who has been at Anfield for less than a year. The Italian made just five Premier League appearances en route to the silverware after joining from Juventus. Chiesa was signed for £10 million to add competition and cover but spent the campaign as sixth choice in the pecking order.

Chiesa is expected to depart the Reds in the coming weeks, with reported interest back in his homeland from Napoli and AC Milan.

Fofana scouted

However, it has been suggested that Slot could look to bring in another wide option. Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Olympique Lyonnais winger Malick Fofana. The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for the French side, scoring 11 goals and creating six in 41 appearances. He also earned a breakthrough into the Belgium senior squad, making his debut last October.

It has been suggested by Sacha Tavolieri for Sky Sports Switzerland that Liverpool’s chief scout Barry Hunter ‘has placed Fofana at the top of his list’ to replace Chiesa. It’s suggested that the former Gent youngster is also wanted by Chelsea but Liverpool ‘have a head start’.

However, Lyon reportedly value Fofana at 50 million euros and hope a bidding war could drive that price tag to 70 million euros.

Will Liverpool sign Fofana?

Fofana appears to be a talent with a bright future. However, given that Liverpool have spent around £200 million, it seems unlikely they will make a move this summer. The Reds require an out-and-out striker, with Darwin Nunez likely to depart. The options on the market will not be cheap, with Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly demanding around £85 million for Hugo Ekitike while Newcastle United would want at least £150 million for Alexander Isak in the unlikely event they’d be open to a sale.

Slot is also in the market for a new centre-back, with Jarell Quansah being sold to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is one player on the radar of Liverpool as he’s into the final year of his contract.

Fofana primarily operates on the left wing and that is a position the Reds are well stocked with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. The pair shared the role last season and scored a combined 35 goals. Diaz has been the subject of interest from Barcelona but Liverpool are not interested in a sale despite Diaz having two years left on his contract.