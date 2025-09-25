Virgil van Dijk has sent his support to Giovanni Leoni | Getty Images

Giovanni Leoni has issued a statement following his injury against Southampton.

Liverpool are set to be without new signing Giovanni Leoni for most, if not all of the 2025/26 season following a major injury blow this week.

Leoni has suffered a suspected ACL injury and is looking at a significant amount of time away from the pitch in a cruel twist to his maiden season in red.

Liverpool are yet to confirm the injury diagnosis but fears of ACL damage emerged right away. Leoni was stretchered off the pitch during the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton and analysis of the incident raised red flags towards the long-term injury.

Giovanni Leoni breaks silence on injury confirmation

Leoni has received support from far and wide as he prepares to make the long journey towards recovery. The 18-year-old took to social media to thank those who had offered their support during this difficult time, with what could have been an impressive debut Liverpool season now firmly out of the picture.

“I want to sincerely thank every single person who has shown me support in this difficult moment,” Leoni wrote on Instagram along with two photos of himself from the Southampton game.

“It wasn’t the debut I had always dreamed of, but I will give everything to be back playing in this magical stadium as soon as possible. Thank you so much!”

Arne Slot is expected to give further details on Leoni’s injury on Friday when he speaks to the media ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace. The Reds will make the trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday as they look to continue their winning run in the Premier League.

Liverpool teammates respond to Giovanni Leoni injury

Leoni has been flooded with positive messages in response to his injury statement.

His Liverpool teammates have rushed to leave comments showing their support as he faces a hefty spell on the sidelines before he can re-join the rest of the squad in training again.

“You’ll come back stronger,” fellow summer signing Florian Wirtz assured.

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Alexander Isak and Ibrahima Konate all left comments with heart emojis under his Instagram. As did Conor Bradley, Rio Ngumoha, Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajcetic.

Newcastle United star and fellow Italian Sandro Tonali also left a heart emoji to show his support for his compatriot.

Leoni’s injury is a devastating blow for the young player but also sees Liverpool without an option to call upon in defence. The Reds had been working on new centre-back signings over the summer amid the uncertainty of Konate’s future.

While Leoni wasn’t signed with the vision to become an immediate starting challenger, being able to deploy him in the starting line-up against Southampton allowed both Van Dijk and Konate to be completely rested for the match.

Forgotten man Rhys Williams was named as a substitute but didn’t make it off the bench. Liverpool fans could potentially see more of the 24-year-old’s name listed in Slot’s squads throughout this season as the manager is now back to his initial rotation of three senior centre-backs.

