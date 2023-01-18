All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare to take on Chelsea.

Liverpool are now gearing up for a Premier League clash with Chelsea as they look to improve on their disappointing season so far.

The Reds are looking up at the top four, but they are not alone in enduring a disappointing campaign. This weekend’s opponents Chelsea are also performing well below par, and that should make the encounter a very interesting one. In the meantime, the Reds will be assessing possible transfer targets as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his squad, and his midfield, in particular.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Scalvini update

Atalanta are said to have responded amid reported Liverpool interest in centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

Liverpool were said to have expressed an interest in the youngster, who has a release clause of £34million. According to CalcioMercato, Atalanta have said they have no intention of selling their 19-year-old star, who is being tipped for a huge future. The release clause does mean Liverpool could go above Atalanta’s head, but they are unlikely to pay that much this month for a player who is not likely to start right away.

Scalvini could be a player the Reds look at in the summer instead.

Lindstrom links

Liverpool are said to be interested in a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jesper Lindstrom.

According to Tipsbladet, the Reds are interested in a move for Lindstrom, but they face competition for Serie A leaders Napoli. It’s claimed negotiations are not yet underway, but it’s claimed the player would be keen to join Liverpool over anyone else. He previously said: “I’ve always said that I’m a Liverpool fan, so it could be really cool to play for Liverpool at some point.”