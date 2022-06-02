Liverpool given ‘fresh hope’ over transfer as Sadio Mane ‘replacements’ lined up

All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his squad to keep up with Manchester City.

Liverpool will now be planning for next season after a heartbreaking end to the campaign.

The Reds suffered defeat in the Champions League final, just days after coming up just short in their Premier League title bid.

Two domestic cups softened the blow amid a superb season from Jurgen Klopp’s men, but the Reds need to keep up with Manchester City heading into next season.

And to do that, they are going to need new signings, especially with the uncertainties surrounding some of their key men.

Here we get you caught up on all the transfer latest.

Danjuma latest

Reported Liverpool target Arnaut Danjuma is said to want a move this summer.

The Dutchman is being linked with a move to Anfield or to Manchester United, and he has already admitted he would have to consider it if a big club came in.

El Periódico Mediterráneo have now followed that up by claiming Danjuma has asked Villarreal to accept offers from big clubs this summer, wanting to move on after just a year.

Mane replacements

Liverpool are said to have lined up a number of players in case Sadio Mane departs this summer.

Mane is being heavily linked with a move away as his contract situation rumbles on, and the Daily Mail say the Reds are already preparing for a possible exit.

It’s reported Chelsea star Christian Pulisic and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry are both on the shortlist.

Mane interest

Speaking of Mane, there is plenty of interest in the Liverpool star.

According to BILD, Paris Saint-Germain have now joined the race, rivalling Bayern Munich in what could turn out to be the transfer battle of the summer.