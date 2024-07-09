AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man Utd are all keen on Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid reportedly remain frontrunners to sign Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Europe. In the 2023-24 season, Yoro made 44 appearances and scored three goals to help Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League.

The centre-back is on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets, along with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Yoro has his heart set on a switch to Real, although they are at odds with Lille over a price tag.

The French side reportedly want at least €40 million for the teenager, a fee that Madrid are presently not willing to pay. Liverpool are therefore waiting in the wings should a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu break down. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Youtube last weekend: “United, Liverpool and PSG; these three clubs have always been there around Leny Yoro and they keep trying to understand if there is a chance to enter the race but as of today - Sunday - Real Madrid remain in control.

“Real Madrid remain favourites, Real Madrid remain in contact with Lille and Real Madrid remain the club with an agreement with the player because we know Leny Yoro wants to go to Real Madrid. Leny Yoro wants to wait for Real Madrid so all these clubs are still around to understand what happens between Real Madrid and Lille so Liverpool, United and PSG but Leny Yoro is still waiting for Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid remain in communication with Lille for the Leny Yoro deal. Now it is about the amount, the fee, the package required to make the deal happen but for sure Leny Yoro remains a top priority for Real Madrid and the top priority of Leny Yoro is still Real Madrid. So the only chance to change the story is if Real Madrid pull out of the race but as of today - Sunday - Real Madrid are there, in control and negotiating. So Leny Yoro to Real Madrid is absolutely a deal on.”

