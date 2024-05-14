Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso remains at 8/1 despite ruling himself out of a move to Anfield or Bayern next season

Liverpool fans could still see Xabi Alonso in the Anfield dugout in the future following this update.

Liverpool’s post-Jurgen Klopp plans have taken a while to fall into place as former targets have dropped off the radar in recent months. Following the German’s announcement that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of this season, reports quickly emerged over the Reds’ desire to replace him with club icon Xabi Alonso.

The former Liverpool midfielder became the leading candidate to take over from Klopp but the dream shattered shortly after when the Spaniard pledged his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 42-year-old spearheaded his side to their first ever Bundesliga title this season and naturally, he wants to be around next season to enjoy the title reign and Champions League football. Bayer are also in the Europa League final and DFB-Pokal final and are on the cusp of a going an entire season unbeaten across every competition.

However, while Alonso’s immediate future lies in Germany, there is still a window of opportunity for Liverpool to finally get their man and make their former player the head coach.

According to German outlet Abendzeitung-Muenchen, Alonso has ‘already stressed’ that he wanted to train ‘all three clubs’ where he enjoyed significant career milestones — Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The order in which he would like to coach the clubs is unclear, which only adds to the mystery of his speculated return to Merseyside.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is expected to be announced as Klopp’s replacement this summer and there is a lot of speculation surrounding the new chapter Liverpool are about to enter. Three key players in Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are entering the final 12 months of their contracts. Reports have recently claimed that all three are apparently in talks over new deals but nothing concrete has emerged just yet.

