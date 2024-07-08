New Head Coach Arne Slot at his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to bring in some exciting new signings ahead of Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Liverpool are on the market for new defenders this summer as they look to avoid a repeat of last season’s injury crisis to their backline. While Andy Robertson faced a large chunk of time on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas were also ruled out with fitness issues.

Joël Matip’s final season at the club was also cut short after he suffered an ACL tear halfway through the campaign. The worrying lack of full-backs forced Joe Gomez to play at left-back, further limiting the options to play centrally.

Liverpool have been weighing up their options this window and are looking at bringing in solid new defensive signings. The Reds are reportedly monitoring Gleison Bremer’s situation at Juventus as they plan to sign impact players for now, and potential Virgil van Dijk successors for the future.

A report from TuttoJuve claims there has ‘been interest’ in the centre-back from Liverpool but they are up against stiff competition as Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the running and have been ‘active for many months’ now in this pursuit. Bayern Munich have sent an inquiry about the player too but it all boils down Juve’s stance on the matter.

The report claims that Bremer ‘is not currently on the market’ but if Juventus do opt to evaluate his situation, they will only consider offers of ‘at least’ €70 million (£59m). The defender had a release clause agreed in his latest contract renewal with the Serie A giants, which will come into play during the 2025/26 season and will reportedly ‘fluctuate between €60-70 million’ (£50-59m).

Bremer himself has spoken about the rising interest in his signature but has given little away regarding whether he could be on the move or not.

“I am very focused on the Copa América and I leave the matter to my agents,” the Brazilian said prior to his side’s exit from the tournament on Sunday. “Of course, I have read some things and I am happy to know which clubs with so much history could follow me, but the truth is that we will speak to them after the Copa America.”

Brazil were knocked out of the Copa América after a nail-biting clash went down to penalties, which saw Uruguay progress to the semi-finals. Bremer is under contract with Juventus until 2028 and after missing just two games last season, he has certainly established himself as a key part of this side.

Liverpool’s new sporting director recently discussed his side’s approach to their first transfer window under Arne Slot and admitted that the Reds will see out a ‘quiet July’ but it will be followed up by a ‘crescendo in August’.