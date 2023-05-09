Caoimhín Kelleher is reportedly a target for a trio of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer, but it’s unclear what Liverpool’s transfer plans are regarding their goalkeepers.

The Irish international has been a depenable back-up for Alisson Becker, especially during their 63-game season last year, but he has struggled for minutes this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This season has only seen him register 270 minutes (three appearances) across the EFL and FA Cup, but the Reds being eliminated from both competitions in the early phases has reduced his game-time.

Alisson’s form has been exemplary this year and he currently has a strong case to be Liverpool’s Player of the Year, but the Brazilian has been far more active than usual as a result of his side’s inconsistencies in midfield and defence - that’s probably another reason why Kelleher hasn’t been afforded more minutes.

With first-team football a desire for the 24-year-old, the latest reports have linked Tottenham, Brentford and Brighton with a move for the shot-stopper - according to the Irish Independant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It looks increasingly likely that Tottenham will recruit in that position after Hugo Lloris’ struggles with injuries and form and Brentford will certainly have to brace themselves for interest in their Spanish keeper David Raya after his impressive campaign.

Brighton have Robin Sanchez as their number one and it’s unclear whether Kelleher would choose to compete with the Spanish international, but the Seagulls are famed for their ability to make shrewd signings, and Kelleher would certainly fit the bill.

The report states that the clubs are all willing to pay up £20m for the keeper who has only started four Premier League games across his career to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If he is to leave, those funds will no doubt be allocated to their transfer targets in midfield this summer - but with Adrian’s contract up in the summer, it’s unclear if Liverpool will seek out another keeper in the window.

Reports have linked Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen over recent months and the 20-year-old has impressed in Belgium and in the Europa League this season.

With midfield a priority area of concern for Klopp, we will have to wait to see how the club deal with concrete interest from Premier League clubs, as it seems increasingly likely that Kelleher will spread his wings at another Premier League club next season.

Advertisement