Liverpool FC transfer news: The Euro 2024 star could be a future starter.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Euro 2024 Giorgi Mamardashvili - in a deal that would see him eventually succeed Alisson Becker. The Valencia and Georgia shot-stopper rose to fame across the summer as he made the most saves in the group stages, with a success rate of 84% - as he made the joint-most saves of any keeper in the group stages of European Championships history. Having impressed for Valencia, his stock is now at an all-time high and he has been linked with moves away across Europe this summer.

However, the latest links have seen him linked with a move to Liverpool. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Liverpool & Valencia are working on a deal to secure the signing of the goalkeeper for a fee of £25M in a deal that would see him head back on loan for at least one season as he is eyed to replace Alisson in the future. With the idea that loaning to a club in England to get used to the league would be the best option, with Bournemouth being one club linked.

Alisson, 31, is contracted until 2027 and remains one of the very best in world football and it stands to reason he wouldn’t be looking to leave the club just yet. However, there was some interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer which was rejected and by the end of next season, he will have been at the club for seven years - and he may want to experience another club while still in his prime.

That’s just one potential avenue but Liverpool also have backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to consider as well. Having been a brilliant alternative to the Brazilian over the years, he has more than earned his place at the club but there is no telling what his future holds. Clubs have enquired in the past over a potential move but have been put off by Liverpool’s valuation of around £25m-30m.

Not only was he impressive in the Euros, he also averaged the third most prevented goals per 90 (0.14) among U23 goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues last season as well as ranking in the top five U23 goalkeepers for progressive passes (6.89 per 90). He stands tall at six foot six and is clearly one of the best prospects in Europe between the sticks - and he is only going to get better as time progresses.

Interestingly, he has already made a transfer admission this summer. He was targeted by Bayern Munich previously but he refuted the links as he knew he wouldn’t play ahead of Manuel Neuer. “Bayern still have the best goalkeeper in the world,” he told Sky Sports in Germany. “Therefore, it's currently not possible to move there. I would only go there if I'll play. If I don't play, then no.”

If we take those wishes and apply it to the Liverpool situation, as long as Alisson is at the club, he won’t be a first choice. Even with the deal including a loan away after signing for a year or two, Alisson remains at a strong age and he would only be in the final year of his deal two seasons from now.