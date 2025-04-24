John Mousinho, Head Coach of Portsmouth, applauds the fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Portsmouth FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 09, 2025 in Coventry, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have a number of youngsters out on loan with some enjoying better spells than others

Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon may have already played his final game for Portsmouth with just two games remaining before his loan deal with the Championship club comes to an end.

The winger joined Norwich City on deadline day of the summer transfer window. He made just 10 appearances for the Canaries, scoring one goal. He was recalled by Liverpool in mid-January. He returned to the Championship for a second loan spell of the season, this time joining Portsmouth.

Pompey have managed to climb away from the relegation zone and survive in their first season in the Championship. Gordon has made just four appearances off the bench since his move in early February and he has not even been in the squad for the last three games. Pompey drew 2-2 with Derby County and then beat Norwich and Watford to secure their place in the second tier next season.

They are 16th and six points clear of the bottom three with two games to play but due to the fixture lists and the number of teams between them and the bottom three, their safety is now secured. However, it appears Gordon may not feature in either of the remaining games as Pompey eye a higher finish.

John Mousinho on lack of appearances for Gordon

Addressing the player’s lack of game time ahead of a trip to Sheffield Wednesday, Pompey boss John Mousinho said in an interview with The News: “I am not sure about team selection yet. There are going to be a lot of conversations around what we do on Saturday, but we still want to win the games, so that's an important factor.

“We will take a view on all of those things, try to put a strong squad, look at opportunities which we might need to give players and go from there. We’ve had all of a sudden in the past few weeks 25 fit players to choose from at times. It has left some players who have been really good this year for us unfortunately out of the squad, but the most important thing is for us to pick up results.

“Kaide and Mark (O’Mahony) have taken it really well. I have tried to be honest with them about what I think they can do better with performances and why they have found themselves out of the squad. Some of it is about a bit of luck as well, with it also being crunch time at this time of the season. We’re just going to have to make decisions which we think are going to help the team.”

Frustrating period for record breaker Gordon

Gordon burst onto the scene for Liverpool with a handful of appearances in the 2021-22 season. He became the club’s youngest-ever FA Cup goalscorer in January 2022 as he scored in a win over Shrewsbury Town in January 2022, aged 17 years and 96 days.

The forward did experience a 19-month injury lay-off after those appearances and joined up with the Liverpool squad for pre-season last summer. His loan spell with Norwich was designed to get him more experience at senior level and when that did not work out there was hopes Portsmouth could provide him with the minutes he needed. However, his current stint has proven to be just as frustrating.

The winger is only 20 and still has plenty of years ahead of him. He can look to the likes of Conor Bradley for inspiration with the right-back now a key part of the senior side at Liverpool after a season-long loan at League One Bolton Wanderers in the 2022-23 season. Maybe a season in the third tier could be the answer for Gordon to find his feet again as the Reds might be reluctant to permanently let go of somebody who showed great potential when he broke through.