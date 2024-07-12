Dani Olmo celebrates scoring for Spain against France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Dani Olmo has helped Spain reach the final of the Euros.

The release clause deadline for one of Euro 2024’s standout performers has been extended.

Spain have widely been recognised as the best team in the tournament and rightly reached the final. They’ll play England in Berlin on Sunday for the right to be crowned champions.

Plenty of the focus will be on record-breaking 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest goalscorer in Euros history when netting in the 2-1 semi-final victory over France. Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has also earned plenty of plaudits along with Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Dani Olmo is someone who was less heralded ahead of the competition. Yet the attacking midfielder has been excellent for Spain and netted the winner in the defeat of France. That was his third strike of the tournament and he sits joint-top of the scoring charts.

Given his performances at the Euros, it would hardly be a surprise if he earns a big move in the summer transfer window. Olmo has spent the past five years at RB Leipzig where he has registered 29 goals and 34 assists in 148 appearances and won two DFB-Pokals.

Reports have suggested that he has been on Liverpool’s radar. Spanish outlet Marca claimed in May that the Reds were interested in the 26-year-old along with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Olmo has a €60 million release clause in his Leipzig contract. That was due to expire on 15 July. But with Olmo partaking in the Euros final the day beforehand, it has emerged that the deadline has been expanded by five days until Saturday 20 July.

AS reports that Manchester City have entered the race for Olmo, who left Barcelona at 16 to make a surprise move to Dinamo Zagreb.

It remains to be seen whether new head coach Arne Slot is looking to bolster his midfield options. He already has Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szobozlai, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch who play in the No.10 role while Fabio Carvalho, who returns from a loan spell at Hull City, is more of a No.10.

But Olmo can also operate on both flanks, with 15 of his 21 appearances last term coming on the right-hand side. It has been suggested that Liverpool could be in the market for a new forward in the transfer window.