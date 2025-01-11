Liverpool hand debut to exciting 16-year-old as eight changes made against Accrington Stanley
Arne Slot hands a Liverpool debut to Rio Ngumoha for today’s FA Cup third-round tie against Accrington Stanley.
The winger joined the Reds in the summer from Premier League rivals Chelsea and has regularly trained with Arne Slot’s side since his arrival.
Ngumoha was on the bench for a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton last month and now makes his bow aged 16 years 16 years, four months and 13 days. It makes him the second-youngest player in Liverpool history behind Jerome Sinclair.
In total, the Reds make eight changes against League Two visitors Accrington. Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota and Jarell Quansah are the players who remain from the 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Tottenham. Trent Alexander-Arnold is handed the captain’s armband with Virgil van Dijk rested.
Dominik Szoboszlai is back from sickness to feature in midfield with Harvey Elliott handed a rare start along with Tyler Morton. Caoimhin Kelleher features in goal with Alisson Becker given the afternoon off. Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch also do not feature in the squad.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Morton, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Jota, Ngumoha; Nunez.
Subs: Jaros, Diaz, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, McConnell, Danns, Bradley, Nyoni.
