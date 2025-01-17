Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines for Liverpool and Everton.

Both clubs are on the market for some new signings this month, as both have huge battles on their hands. Liverpool continue to lead the title charge but their lead has shrunk to just four points after Arsenal’s latest win over Tottenham Hotspur. Everton are now a single point above the the relegation zone and the postponed Merseyside Derby could well play a huge part in either side’s missions.

Now we’re more than two weeks into the transfer window, let’s take a look at some of the latest Liverpool and Everton rumours.

Liverpool hand transfer advantage to Arsenal

Liverpool are one of the clubs showing interest in signing Premier League superstar Bryan Mbeumo, who has been turning heads with his performances for Brentford this season. The Cameroon international has racked up 13 goals so far this season, five behind leading scorer Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race.

However, the Reds face competition from title rivals Arsenal, as well as Newcastle United, but the power may have been placed in the hands of the Gunners. According to GiveMeSport, Brentford have named their asking price for Mbeumo and they are ‘unwilling’ to lower the fee. It will take a reported £60 million for any interested club to sign the in-form forward but Newcastle cannot afford to shell out such a sum.

It has also been reported that Liverpool are now ‘prioritising contract talks’ with Salah, putting them behind Arsenal in the running for Mbeumo. The Gunners have ‘concrete interest’ in the 25-year-old as they search for replacements for the injured Bukayo Saka. With Liverpool and Newcastle pulling back slightly, Mikel Arteta and co could be handed a big advantage in their pursuit, with two rivals out of the way.

A positive for Reds fans is that if Liverpool are focusing on a new Salah deal and not actively pursuing a top talent like Mbeumo, Liverpool could be close to agreeing an extension for their iconic Egyptian winger.

Winger ‘keen’ on move amid Everton interest

Everton have been linked Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah recently and Sky Sports have reported that the Lyon star is now ‘keen’ on a move to the Premier League this month. The Toffees aren’t alone in their interest though, as others have also been keeping an eye on the Ghana international, who only joined the French side last July.

Everton have been holding talks with Nuamah but their recent surprise change of manager ‘delayed the deal’ from progressing. He is a long-standing target of the Blues, who have been on the market for a forward for some time now and attempted to bring Nuamah in during the summer. They were up against Fulham in the race for his signature but neither club reached an agreement.

Lyon are also reportedly open to selling the 21-year-old, despite him only being at the club for a short time. Nuamah has had a mixed bag of game time so far this season in France, making just five starts in Ligue 1.