Liverpool have had their valuation increase again as they remain only behind Man Utd in the Premier League.

Liverpool's valuation has increased yet again, according to a latest set of figures.

The Res were purchased by Fenway Sports Group (then known as New England Sports Venture) for just £300 million in 2010. After the reign of much-maligned former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett came to an end, Liverpool have been run as one of the best clubs in the Premier League.

In their 14-year tenure, a total of eight major trophies have been won. It was the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as manager in October 2015 which accelerated Liverpool's return to the European elite. They won the Champions League in 2019 - and have reached two more finals - as well as being crowned Premier League champions in 2020.

For several years, the Reds have been estimated as the fourth most valuable football club in the world. And according to Sportico, Liverpool remain in that position but their price tag has gone up yet again. The American-based website has posted its annual figures for 2024 where the Reds stay behind Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In 2023, Liverpool were estimated to be worth $4.71 billion. However, that figure has now augmented to $5.11 billion. That is an increase which converts to around £318 million. Impressively, it comes after the Reds finished just fifth in the Premier League last season and spent this term out of the Champions League. FSG did sell a minority stake to Dynasty Equity for between £80-160 million.