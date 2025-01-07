Getty Images

Liverpool next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and three of their players are no longer walking suspension tightropes.

Darwin Nunez has fallen foul of a Premier League rule.

The striker's fifth yellow card of the season, picked up in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, means that he must serve a one-match suspension. Former Everton and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin reckons Nunez's roughing with Matthijs de Ligt could have earned Nunez a red card.

“Definite yellow for Darwin Nunez,” Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live. ”To be honest, I think Nunez is staggeringly fortunate there. That’s absolutely horrible, straight in on the player, not looking at the ball. Matthijs de Ligt saved him by getting up so quickly.”

However, Nunez escaped further punishment from referee Michael Oliver and VAR but he will be absent when Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest next Tuesday. The Uruguay international was the hero in last season's visit to the City Ground as he netted a 99th-minute win to earn the Reds a 1-0 triumph. This time around, however, he will be watching from home.

Arne Slot's side go to Forest with the head coach still a little perturbed by the 1-0 loss they suffered at the hands of Nuno Espirto Santo's side in September. That is the only game in all competitions Liverpool have been defeated in this season. Slot was irked that the Reds could not break down the visitors’ low block and called it a ‘big setback’.

Not to the process, but it is a big setback," Slot said. "If you lose a home game it’s always a setback, especially if you face a team - we never know, maybe they will go all the way to fight for Champions League tickets - but normally this team is not ending up in the top 10, so if you lose a game against them that’s a big disappointment. Although, they were organised and structured really well today.”

In truth, the reverse doesn't look as bad as first thought at the final whistle. Forest are this campaign's surprise package and are in the race for Europe. It will be a tough battle.

And Slot will be glad that three other members of his squad can featured. Liverpool went into the United game with four players walking a disciplinary tightrope. They came out of it only losing Nunez.

It is somewhat of a remarkable feat that Ryan Gravenberch has managed to get through the previous five games without a booking. He was cautioned in Liverpool's 14th fixture - a 3-3 draw at Newcastle United. But the midfielder has indeed managed to avoid another booking. Gravenberch has been the linchpin of Slot’s side this season. He’s proving full value for money after signing from Bayern Munich of £34 million in August 2023.

Cody Gakpo got through the past three games without being issued a yellow card. Gakpo fired his 12 goal of the campaign when equalising against United and is starting to show why the Reds paid up to £44 million to buy him from PSV Eindhoven.

In truth, Ibrahima Konate might well have had to serve a suspension had he remained fit. He'd been cautioned four times by gameweek 12 which was a 3-2 triumph at Southampton. However, the centre-back - a £36 million recruit in 2022 from RB Leipzig was sidelined for more than a month with a knee injury and made his return against Man United.

Suspension rules now reset. Players who receive a total of 10 yellow cards in their side's first 32 matches will be given a two-match suspension. Liverpool have three players on five, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already serving bans.