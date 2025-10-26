Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, greets Hugo Ekitike following his side's defeat in the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Brentford, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool had to bring one player off against Brentford on Saturday evening as the injury worries pile up

Liverpool’s injury concerns are beginning to pile up as they were handed another fitness worry following their 3-2 loss to Brentford on Saturday night.

The Bees took a fifth-minute lead against the Reds and went 2-0 up shortly before half-time. Milos Kerkez pulled a goal back but a controversial penalty put the home side 3-1 ahead. Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet with a thunderous volley but the visitors were unable to rescue a point as they suffered their fourth-straight defeat in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch were forced to miss the game because of injury in a blow to the Reds. Gravenberch had not taken part in midweek as Liverpool beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Isak was taken off during that win and did not play a part in West London on Saturday evening as Liverpool’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title faded further.

Curtis Jones sustains injury in Liverpool defeat at Brentford

Liverpool’s injury woes now appear to have gotten worse with another big fitness concern. Curtis Jones was forced off in the second half against Brentford and manager Arne Slot has since revealed the midfielder asked to come off.

Slot said: “We have to wait and see. He asked to be taken off but he walked off instead of needing a lot of treatment, so I have to wait and see. There are a lot of games, in three or four days there is another one.”

The Reds are already without Jeremie Frimpong and Alisson Becker due to hamstring injuries with both players expected to miss the next few weeks of action. Giovanni Leoni is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Jones’ injury concerns leaves Liverpool short in midfield and puts more pressure on those playing as they will be unable to be rested as the games continue to come thick and fast. Liverpool face Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City in the next two weeks before the international break.

How Arne Slot reacted as Liverpool lost to Brentford

Discussing his side’s current run of form, Arne Slot said: “I have said many times already, teams have a certain playing style against us, which is a very good strategy to play and we haven't found an answer yet. Every time going 1-0 down doesn't really help as well after five minutes.

“It's a bit of that, that teams know which strategy to play against us. We are still, even today when we don't play well, able to score two goals and create more chances than only the two we scored from open play. But you cannot even compete, which we don't do at the moment, we don't compete up there because we simply concede too many goals and that is not something I only look at our defence [for], that's something we do with 11 players together.

“Yes, it definitely also has to do with if you change quite a lot in the summer then I think it's not a surprise that it can go a bit like this. But I didn't expect it to go with four losses in a row, let that be clear. That it is always a bit of a bumpy road if you change, that is not so surprising, but four losses in a row and I don't know if that has been as an excuse but from the last six games we have played, there have been five away. So, sometimes this is also not really helpful if you are on the run of form that we are.”