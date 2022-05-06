Roberto Firmino is back in Liverpool training after missing games against Villarreal, Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United.

Liverpool have been handed a big boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur - and in the title race.

Roberto Firmino is now back in training, which bolsters Jurgen Klopp's attacking options.

The Brazilian has missed the Reds' previous five matches with an ankle injury.

Klopp previously admitted that Firmino's setback - which he suffered in the 3-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat of Manchester City last month - was taking longer than expected to heal.

The Liverpool boss told reporters before last week's win at Newcastle: “Bobby, it’s not a serious injury. We are still kind of convinced.

“It’s taking longer than we all thought, especially longer than Bobby thought as well, so yeah, he will not be ready for tomorrow, Bobby didn’t train yet, we will have to get more information and find a way to get him back."

However, Firmino is now back in Reds training as they welcome Tottenham to Anfield on Saturday (19.45).

The striker has recorded 11 goals and four assists in 31 appearances during Liverpool's quadruple-chasing season.

As a result, it means that Klopp’s side now have a fully-fit squad.

A victory over Spurs will see the Reds leapfrog Man City to top spot in the Premier League.