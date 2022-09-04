Liverpool handed big ‘training’ boost whilst Premier League side eyed new signing

The latest Liverpool news on Sunday.

Liverpool drew 0-0 away at Everton on Saturday.

The Reds have made a slow start to the new Premier League season by their standards.

They have picked up nine points from their opening six games and are 6th in the table.

Here is the latest news coming out of the club...

Injury boost

Liverpool have been handed a boost on the injury front.

Thiago is reportedly poised to return to training which is a good news for the Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As detailed in a report by The Athletic, the midfielder will resume ‘full training’ on Monday as his side prepare to face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, followed by a home clash against Wolves next Saturday.

Fulham wanted new signing

Fulham were apparently interested in signing the Reds new boy Arthur Melo in the past transfer window.

He ended up moving to Anfield on loan from Italian giants Juventus.

According to a report by Brazilian news outlet Melo, the Cottagers were also keen on landing him but a move to Craven Cottage didn’t happen for him in the end as he made the switch to Merseyside instead.

How did Napoli get on?

Napoli will go into their home clash against Liverpool in confident mood.

This is because they came from 1-0 down to beat Lazio 2-1 away yesterday courtesy of goals from Kim Min-Jae and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.