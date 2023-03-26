Liverpool handed boost as key man returns to training ahead of Man City

Register
Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Mar 2023, 19:38 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 09:15 BST

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson now 'good to go' after overcoming illness.

Henderson was left on the bench for England's 2-1 victory over Italy in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier last Thursday. Southgate had revealed that the midfielder was not able to train fully in the build-up to the clash in Naples.

Henderson had missed the Reds' 1-0 Champions League last-16 second-leg loss to Real Madrid the previous week as he'd been sick.

Most Popular

But the 34-year-old is now over his issue as England prepare to face Ukraine at Wembley. And it is a boost for Liverpool as they face a tricky trip to Manchester City on Saturday in their pursuit of a Premier League top-four finish.

Southgate said: "He hadn't trained a lot the previous week, he'd had an illness, which was the reason he missed Liverpool's game the week before - so he was a little bit undercooked for that. But he's good now. He's good to go."

