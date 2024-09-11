Liverpool handed defensive boost ahead of Nottingham Forest after Arne Slot's warning

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool training. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate was an unused substitute for France and will now return to Liverpool.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn't a major surprise that Didier Deschamps returned to his preferred partnership. With the pressure mounting among the public after a 3-1 loss to Italy, France's head coach reverted back to the duo that saw Les Bleus reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Arsenal's William Saliba has made himself the mainstay in the French team. And it appears that Bayern Munch's Dayan Upamecano remains ahead of Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order. Upamecano replaced the Liverpool defender to help Les Bleus deliver a 2-0 victory over Belgium in the Nations League on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Konate found himself back in a familiar spot, having not played a minute during the Euros. Yet it's a decision that Arne Slot and Liverpool's medical staff would not have been too upset about. Far from it.

Had Konate featured in both games, the Reds may well have had to ponder whether Konate could start against Nottingham Forest when the 2024-25 season recommences on Saturday.

The centre-back has started the campaign in eye-catching form for Liverpool. After replacing Jarell Quansah at half-time at Ipswich Town, his performances have been nye-on impeccable. Konate provided the Reds with the physicality they required to deliver a 2-0 win at Ipswich on the opening day and they were followed up by 2-0 triumph over Brentford and a comprehensive 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

There has long been a thought that Konate is Liverpool's strongest partner alongside Virgil van Dijk. But what has been the 25-year-old's downfall since a £35 million arrival from RB Leipzig in 2021 has been injuries. Konate has had trouble remaining unscathed and fitness setbacks have perhaps gone on longer than initially anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hamstring issue suffered in a 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last-16 in March subsequently meant he was confined to a bit-part role for the final weeks of Jurgen Klopp’s reign as manager. Speaking at the Euros, the 25-year-old admitted he was not fully fit. “It's frustrating but I know my role on and off the field,” he said. A 100 per cent Ibou would never have sat on the bench.”

The key for Slot and his medical staff will be managing Konate’s minutes. That’s something that they’ve been able to do so with Liverpool only playing one match per week. But when the season recommences, the Champions League begins while the Reds’ defence of their Carabao Cup crown starts against West Ham United.

The fixture schedule is about to get significantly busier. Slot has already warned of that. “Again, three games played – only games from Saturday to Sunday or Sunday to Sunday, so there is still a lot for us to prove if we are going to play Champions League,” the head coach said after the United win.

“I don’t want to be the one that spoils everything but two years ago was the last season that we played Champions League and we all know how that season ended. There is a lot to prove for us, if we play the difficult games in Champions League and still be good at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool will be in control of how much Konate plays. Slot can decide whether it’s correct start him on the bench for certain matches or indeed to bring him off before the final whistle. But when he’s with France, the Reds are powerless. They, of course, can make requests but ultimately the decision comes down to Deschamps. But with van Dijk playing twice for Holland and Quansah racking up two appearances for England under-21s, Konate arrives back the fresher.