West Ham have several injury and suspension concerns ahead of their clash against Liverpool.

Liverpool aim to sign off 2024 with a victory when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday.

The Reds are guaranteed to be top of the Premier League table on New Year's Day as they boast a seven-point lead ahead of second-placed Chelsea. Yet Arne Slot's troops will want to retain that gap and take another step towards being crowned champions.

Liverpool have been excellent on their travels this season having picked up 20 points from eight away games in the top flight. West Ham's struggles have been well-documented since Julen Lopetegui arrived as head coach in the summer, although they have started to pick up of late. The Hammers are unbeaten in their past four games and earned a 1-0 win at Southampton last time out.

However, West Ham lost key defender Max Kilman and midfielder Carlos Soler to injury at St Mary's. In addition, goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski had to be withdrawn following a nasty head collision. He may miss out against Liverpool because of FA concussion protocol, having received treatment for seven minutes.

Lopetegui told West Ham’s website on the trio: “Unfortunately, we started having problems with injuries, with Maximilian Kilman and with Łukasz Fabiański. Fortunately, Łukasz is conscious and he's well now in the dressing room, which is the most important thing. With Max Kilman, we have to wait, but I am not optimistic with him.

“After, we had one problem with Carlos Soler, too, in the half, so we had to change him [at half-time], so I think that we had a lot of problems today. That's why I highlight the mentality of the team, because this mentality enabled us to get three points.”

In addition, the Hammers have lost midfield duo Thomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez to suspension. The duo each picked up a fifth yellow card of the season and must serve a one-game ban.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is in a similar situation after he was cautioned in the 3-1 win over Leicester. A Premier League statement said: “West Ham United pair Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez, together with Aston Villa's Matty Cash, Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, AFC Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Leicester City's Jordan Ayew were all yellow carded for the fifth time.”

On his suspension, Soucek admitted: "I said four games ago that we will do our maximum to be unbeaten after the New Year, and now it's only Liverpool left, so I hope that we do it. But it's a shame for me I can't play that game because of my yellow card."