Things spotted in Liverpool’s latest training sessions during their pre-season tour in Japan.

Liverpool have been handed boost with Alexis Mac Allister returning to training.

The midfielder has been spotted with the rest of his team-mates during the Reds’ pre-season trip to Japan. Mac Allister was a standout performer as Liverpool won the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season as head coach. He made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and recording six assists. Mac Allister’s performances resulted in him being nominated for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award alongside team-mate Mo Salah.

However, the Argentina international suffered an injury towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign. With the English championship already clinched, Mac Allister was not risked and did not represent his country for their World Cup qualifying matches in June.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has yet to feature in Liverpool’s friendly programme. However, he has stepped up his recovery and was rubbing shoulders with the likes of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Florian Wirtz at the Japanese Football Association’s base. It means that Mac Allister could play against Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday (11.30am BST).

Certainly, Slot will hope that Mac Allister is back fully fit for the beginning of Liverpool’s title defence against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday 15 August. The Reds ideally will have him ready for the Community Shield against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday 10 August.

Nunez back

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez was absent from the 4-2 defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong. Although Slot admitted that Luis Diaz did not play amid ongoing interest from Bayern Munich, Nunez picked up a minor injury. The striker is also back in training in Japan.

Nunez’s future remains uncertain, however. He has endured three inconsistent seasons on Merseyside and made only eight league starts en route to the Premier League crown. Nunez was wanted by Napoli and has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia. Although he has netted four goals in pre-season, the arrival of Hugo Ekitike for up to £79 million from Eintracht Frankfurt and interest in Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak means that Nunez is likely to be given the green light if an offer is made. But while he remains a Liverpool player, he will still be an attacking option for Slot.

Endo returns

Wataru Endo also missed out against Milan because of illness. The midfielder is another who has returned to training and will receive a hero’s reception at the Nissan Stadium. Endo is the captain of the Japanese national team.

Liverpool currently have one senior player on the sidelines, with Joe Gomez returning to England from the Far East. The versatile defender sustained an Achilles injury. Anfield boss Slot said: “He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems.

"We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on him to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him than be part of the group that every time goes out. So, we decided to let him go back to England. But we hope and expect to have him back soon."