Liverpool handed double fitness boost as forgotten man spotted ahead of Benfica

The key takeaways from Liverpool training ahead of the Benfica Champions League clash.

Liverpool continue their preparations ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie away to Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been training at their Kirkby base before jetting off to Portugal.

Here’s what we spotted from training.

Keita back

Naby Keita missed the 2-0 defeat of Watford on Saturday.

The midfielder pulled out of Guinea duty during the international break last month with a knee issue before it flared up again in training.

Yet Keita has been involved in the first part of the session with the Reds.

It’s a midfield boost for Liverpool ahead of a hectic period. Klopp will be delighted.

Jones unscathed

Jurgen Klopp embraces Curtis Jones after he’s substituted during Liverpool’s defeat of Watford. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp revealed that Curtis Jones twisted his ankle before coming off against Watford - although he was going to be substituted anyway.

The Liverpool boss wasn’t too concerned about the academy product’s issue, though.

And that seems the case with Jones in training and looking untroubled.

It means that Liverpool have a fully-fit squad to select from against Benfica.

Trent progress

Trent Alexander-Arnold was surprisingly fit enough to make the bench against Watford after recovering from a hamstring issue.

There is always a worry of a recurrence of an injury - especially to someone as important as the right-back is.

But Alexander-Arnold continues to make progress and had a smile on his face as Liverpool warmed up for the session.

Joe Gomez deputises superbly at the weekend but Alexander-Arnold may well be restored to the starting XI against Benfica.

Forgotten man involved

Loris Karius during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s easy to forget that Loris Karius is still on the Liverpool books.

It’s approaching four years since he last made an outing for the Reds - which came in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Indeed, the goalkeeper is still a Liverpool player until his contract expires in the summer.

Karius continues to train with the first team, giving support to Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian, who are ahead in the pecking order.

Williams joins in

There was also a training spot for youngster Rhys Williams.

The centre-back endured a frustrating period on loan at Swansea City during the first half of the season.

But Williams continues to work with Klopp’s first team and has been registered to play in the Champions League after Neco Williams and Nat Phillips departed on loan in January for Fulham and Bournemouth respectively.