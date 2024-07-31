Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the pre season friendly between Liverpool F.C. and Real Betis at Acrisure Stadium on July 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team confirmed to face Arsenal in a pre-season friendly.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s friendly against Arsenal in Philadelphia.

The Reds’ head coach makes one change from the 1-0 win over Real Betis. That sees Diogo Jota handed an immediate start after linking up with the squad having represented Portugal at Euro 2024. It means that Slot can deploy a 4-3-3 formation with Jota operating as a natural striker rather than playing two No.10s like against Betis.

Jota comes in for Wataru Endo, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott likely to drop into more traditional midfield roles. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is fit enough to start after being withdrawn inside 30 minutes against Betis.

Ibrahima Konate (France) and Ryan Gravenberch (Holland) have not been included in the squad after only arriving in America a couple of days ago but James McConnell is back in the squad.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van den Beg, Tsimikas, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Carvalho.