Liverpool have been handed a fitness boost after Andy Robertson returned to training.
The left-back has linked up with Scotland for their friendly against Austria on Tuesday.
Robertson was absent for the Reds’ 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Nottingham Forest before the international break.
He was also forced to miss Scotland’s 1-1 draw against Poland last week, with first-team coach Steven Naismith confirmed the defender had tested positive for Covid-19.
But Robertson’s now over his illness and back in action.
It means that he should be available for Saturday’s visit of Watford in the Premier League.
Robertson said: "I love playing games, I don't want to be sitting in my house if I don't have to be.
“I'm fit and well and I look forward to the game. I love playing games with Scotland and I'm looking forward to hopefully another cap tomorrow and we'll go back to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run in.
“The manager at Liverpool [Jurgen Klopp] supports all the players on international duty - he knows how important it is to all of us.”