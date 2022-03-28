Andy Robertson has returned after sickness and missing Liverpool’s previous game.

Liverpool have been handed a fitness boost after Andy Robertson returned to training.

The left-back has linked up with Scotland for their friendly against Austria on Tuesday.

Robertson was absent for the Reds’ 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Nottingham Forest before the international break.

He was also forced to miss Scotland’s 1-1 draw against Poland last week, with first-team coach Steven Naismith confirmed the defender had tested positive for Covid-19.

But Robertson’s now over his illness and back in action.

It means that he should be available for Saturday’s visit of Watford in the Premier League.

Robertson said: "I love playing games, I don't want to be sitting in my house if I don't have to be.

“I'm fit and well and I look forward to the game. I love playing games with Scotland and I'm looking forward to hopefully another cap tomorrow and we'll go back to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run in.