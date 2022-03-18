Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday with Trent Alexander-Arnold absent and Mo Salah also a doubt.

Jurgen Klopp admitted Trent Alexander-Arnold has suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

And Mo Salah is also a doubt for the tie at the City Ground.

Alexander-Arnold has been an indispensable player for the Reds during their charge at an unprecedented quadruple.

But the right-back suffered a hamstring issue after the 2-0 win at Arsenal on Thursday - which moved Liverpool within a point on Manchester City in the Premier League title.

Alexander-Arnold is now expected to be out for ‘weeks’ and will not go away with England during the international break.

Klopp told reporters: “Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well. Not good news.

“We will see how long that takes.

“We will see how long it will take but to replace Trent is difficult - but possible. We have Millie (James Milner) when he’s not ill any more, we have Joe (Gomez), we can change system.

“When Millie has had to step in he’s done incredibly well. How Millie will be for the Sunday, I don’t know in the moment. Maybe we have a young solution or Joey.

“I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent so it will be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement.”

Meanwhile, Salah has sustained a recurrence of a foot injury he picked up at Brighton last week.

Liverpool’s 28-goal top scorer was only fit enough to appear off the bench against Arsenal.

Klopp said: “Mo felt his foot a bit after the game and have to see with that.