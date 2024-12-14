AFP via Getty Images

Andy Robertson was given a red card in Liverpool’s clash against Fulham.

The left-back received his marching orders in the 17th minute for bringing down Cottagers winger Harry Wilson at Anfield. Robertson’s heavy touch allowed Wilson on goal and the Liverpool defender committed a foul that was deemed that have denied a goalscoring opportunity to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Andreas Pereira broke the deadlock for Fulham on 11 minutes.

A VAR check took place as to whether Wilson had strayed offside - but he was ruled onside and Robertson was given his marching orders. It means the Scotland international has to serve a one-match suspension against Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. A statement from the Premier League Match Centre on X said: “The referee issued a red card to Robertson for a foul on Wilson which denied a goalscoring opportunity. VAR checked to confirm the red card and that Wilson was in an onside position.”

In the first minute of the game, Robertson was on the end of a foul by Issa Diop, who received a yellow card. That incident was also checked by VAR but stuck with on-field referee Tony Harington’s decision.

